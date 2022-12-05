Rahn Sanitary’s Nativity scene, populated mostly by wild, candy-throwing kids, won second place in the float competition during the Enterprise Winterfest Parade downtown Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Another such parade and festival will take place Saturday, Dec. 10.
ENTERPRISE — Santa Claus kicks off the 2022 Winterfest celebration Saturday, Dec. 10 from Santa Central at Ward Park from 2 to 5 p.m. before the parade.
The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. starting at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St. in Enterprise. From there it winds into town and down Main Street before ending at Santa Central.
Jody Berry, owner of the Wild Carrot, said the “parade is a lighted parade, and the combines get all lit up. It’s impressive. It really is.”
She said there are also carolers, prizes, and drawings for some “really cool stuff.” People will also be able to vote for their favorite parade entry.
Lacey McQuead, Enterprise city administrator said, “this year we wanted to promote businesses and do whatever we could to bring foot traffic into the businesses around town.” She said the city purchased hand-blown glass ornaments to place in businesses around Enterprise.
She explained if a person patronizes a business with an ornament, that person will be entered into a drawing to win one of the ornaments. Winners will be announced following the parade.
Activities abound at this year’s Winterfest. Roasted chestnuts and mulled cider will be available at the Wild Carrot. Burn barrels will be positioned around town to help keep Winterfest attendees warm.
There will be an open house at Fishtrap beginning at 4:40 p.m. Tunesmith is at the Odd Fellows Hall, at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m..
“I think (Winterfest) is the sweetest, small-town festival. It’s as good as small towns get,” Berry said. “I always come away from Winterfest with that holiday cheer and sense of community that I’m glad I live here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.