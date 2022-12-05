Winterfest.jpg

Rahn Sanitary’s Nativity scene, populated mostly by wild, candy-throwing kids, won second place in the float competition during the Enterprise Winterfest Parade downtown Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. Another such parade and festival will take place Saturday, Dec. 10.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain File

ENTERPRISE — Santa Claus kicks off the 2022 Winterfest celebration Saturday, Dec. 10 from Santa Central at Ward Park from 2 to 5 p.m. before the parade.

The parade begins at 5:30 p.m. starting at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds, 668 NW First St. in Enterprise. From there it winds into town and down Main Street before ending at Santa Central.

