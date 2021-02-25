WALLOWA COUNTY — “It’s been a wild ride this winter,” according to Pete Parsons, Oregon Department of Agriculture meteorologist.
And it’s not over just yet.
“It’s a La Nina-late winter, with the cold weather coming late,” he said. “The cool weather is going to stay with us. The door to the Arctic got opened in the last 10 days of January, and it’s going to continue off and on for the next month or two.”
Water in the tropical Pacific Ocean remains in La Nina’s cooler than normal state, similar to conditions in 1971, 1996 and 2008, he said.
Based upon the close similarity to those years, Parsons suggested that March could bring more Arctic air outbreaks to the Midwest, with very cold air seeping into Northeast Oregon and the Pacific Northwest.
“We’re looking at a continuation of February’s pattern,” he said, “although the cold weather will not be as bad as it has been in February.”
For Northeast Oregon, that means temperatures around 3 degrees cooler than normal in March, and continuing a degree or 2 below normal and a bit wetter than normal through May.
The good news, Parsons said, is that the mountain snowpack should continue to build. Chilly March-to-May temperatures, he said, suggest that it’s unlikely the snowpack will melt off early in the season.
As of Feb. 17, the snowpack across Northeast Oregon averaged 113% of normal based on depth. That’s an improvement over the Feb. 1 figures, and Parsons is optimistic.
“I think the trend (of improving snowpack) is going to continue,” he said. “I think we are going to end up with above-normal snowpack in the northern half of the state and near normal elsewhere in Oregon.”
But snow-water equivalent measurements, as of Feb. 19, lag behind the 30-year average, according to Natural Resource Conservation Service data. Mountain soil moisture is also significantly below normal.
Parsons thinks that next winter may also be a late-arriving, cold and stormy one.
“We’ll just have to wait and see,” Parsons said.
