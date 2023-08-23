ENTERPRISE — An Enterprise woman says she’ll fight citations issued to her by an Enterprise Police Department officer in the wake of an incident in which she says the officer inappropriately drew his firearm in the presence of her and her children.
Enterprise Police Chief Kevin McQuead defended the actions of Officer Jacob Curtis and said that the citations issued to the woman, Tami Nuxall, were appropriate.
The incident in question occurred on Monday, Aug. 14, just after 11 p.m., Nuxall said in an interview.
Nuxall said that a man named Mike (she doesn’t know his last name) showed up at her home and got her, two of her children and a friend of one of the children to drive to The Little Store.
Nuxall believes Mike was sent by her ex-husband to keep an eye on her and the children. She said she lives in fear of her ex-husband and is not sure of his whereabouts.
All five people — Nuxall, Mike and the three children (ages 12, 10 and 10) — crammed into the cab of her pickup. Mike was driving, Nuxall said.
Curtis noticed the pickup as it drove away from The Little Store on North Street. It went down Depot Street and ran a stop sign at Greenwood Street. That’s when Curtis began his pursuit. He followed the pickup to Nuxall’s residence, where he saw a man jump out of the pickup and run off in the dark.
Details of what happened next diverge.
Curtis says he saw the man exit the passenger side of the pickup and so he talked to Nuxall, who he said was then sitting in the driver’s seat.
Nuxall said Mike saw there wasn’t room to exit on the driver’s side so he climbed over her and the kids to get out of the passenger side.
At some point, Curtis drew his firearm.
“When he perceived a threat — a man jumped out of the vehicle and fled — he drew his weapon,” McQuead said of Curtis. “Once he perceived that there was not a threat, he holstered it.”
The chief said Curtis’ weapon was out for a short time and mostly at the the “low-ready” position.
But Nuxall said Curtis pointed his firearm at her and the kids.
“My oldest daughter was begging him to put the gun down,” she said.
Curtis did not pursue the fleeing man.
McQuead said it wouldn’t have been safe to pursue an unknown suspect in the dark.
Curtis asked Nuxall the name of the man who fled and she said all she could tell the officer is that his first name was Mike.
She said that because she couldn’t give a last name and because she was then in the driver’s seat Curtis issued her four citations: for no operator’s license, no insurance, failure to stop at a traffic-control device and failure to register the pickup.
“Curtis told me that if I gave him the name of the guy who was driving, he wouldn’t write me any citations,” she said.
She said she plans to contest the citations in court.
McQuead said it was appropriate to issue the citations to Nuxall, as she appeared to be the driver. He said it wasn’t reasonable to expect Mike had climbed over Nuxall and the kids to flee from the passenger door.
On Tuesday, Aug. 15, Nuxall called McQuead to complain about the incident.
Nuxall told McQuead that Curtis had brandished his firearm for a longer period of time than was appropriate. “All I know is he had the gun pointed right me,” she said. “He saw the guy run and pointed the gun at me and three kids. ... What if the gun went off? ... Then to cite me, knowing I wasn’t the driver.”
McQuead’s recollection of his conversation with Nuxall differs from hers.
At one point, Nuxall asked what the department’s protocol spells out for when an officer draws or uses a firearm. Nuxall said McQuead told her there is no protocol. In an interview with the Chieftain, McQuead said there is a long and involved protocol to cover these situations and that he didn’t go into the protocol at length in his conversation with Nuxall.
McQuead did tell Nuxall that she could go before the Enterprise City Council’s Police Committee with her complaint. The committee acts as McQuead’s supervisor.
