ENTERPRISE — An Enterprise woman says she’ll fight citations issued to her by an Enterprise Police Department officer in the wake of an incident in which she says the officer inappropriately drew his firearm in the presence of her and her children.

Enterprise Police Chief Kevin McQuead defended the actions of Officer Jacob Curtis and said that the citations issued to the woman, Tami Nuxall, were appropriate.

