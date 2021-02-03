ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County women have an opportunity to get a scholarship — at the county and state level — for continuing education or helping them return to school.
Applications can now be turned in for either the Oregon Scholarship or the Oregon Marguerite Scholarship through Wallowa County’s R Chapter of the P.E.O. Sisterhood Charitable Trust. Applications also can be turned in for the R Chapter Wallowa County Scholarship.
“What we’re really trying to focus on is the Oregon one that goes to women who are in their junior or senior year of college or graduate school (and) the Marguerite one gives scholarship for women who are returning for school or taking technical (school),” said local chapter member Elizabeth Oliver, who also is a member of the local chapter’s education committee.
Multiple awards are typically given away annually for both the Oregon and Marguerite scholarships, Oliver said, adding that in the past, candidates have received in the neighborhood of $1,500.
“It just depends on how much has been donated by chapters all over the state that goes to the state scholarship,” she said.
The local chapter, which Oliver said has been around for at least 100 years, has in the past given out anywhere between $500-$1,500. She noted that area applicants can put in for both the county and state awards.
Women interested in applying are encouraged to contact Rhonda Harguess, education chapter chairwoman, at rharguess12@yahoo.com to obtain an application and other materials to apply.
The deadline for the Marguerite Scholarship is March 1, but Oliver said applications should be turned in to Harguess by mid-February for the chapter to write a recommendation. The Oregon Scholarship should be turned in by mid-March for a recommendation in time to meet the April 1 deadline.
“We know there are women out there that could take advantage of this, and we want to give them the opportunity,” Oliver said.
There is no deadline for the Chapter R scholarship, Oliver said.
Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the length of the R chapter's existence.
