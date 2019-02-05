Deve Wolfe owns and operates Joseph’s popular Main Street shopfront Tempting Teal Boutique. There she specializes in women’s fashion. Inside you can find anything “from cowboy boots, fashion jeans, rodeo wear, casual wear, stylish jewelry, leather goods, homemade fleece, and hidden gems.”
Wolfe, a sixth-generation local, is celebrating 21 years of owning a business in Joseph. Originally called Wolfe Fleece & Clothing, she first started selling clothing items in Wallowa County after graduating college and a stint abroad traveling Europe. With few job prospects and not much cash, Wolfe was inspired to make her Christmas gifts that year sewing fleece. She then began selling her items on consignment and due to popular demand, her business grew from there.
Eventually, Wolfe’s specialty and store name would evolve. Growing up on a farm, Wolfe is no stranger to hard work, something she credits to her current success as a business owner. “Working every day was a necessity,” Wolfe remarked. In fact, “the thing that’s stayed true the whole time is I’m open every day.” That’s right, for 21 years in business, Wolfe would only plan to close for four days out of the year.
You can find Tempting Teal Boutique at 12 S Main St, Joseph, OR 97846. Contact at (541) 432-9653. Or online at temptingtealboutique.com.
