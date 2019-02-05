Kristina Powell of Lostine is Wallowa County’s lone woman working as a fully certified surveyor who also owns her own business: Wallowa Associates, LLC. She’s been in the business in one form or another since 2005. Only three percent of surveyor license holders in the Oregon State Board of Examiners for Engineering and Land Surveying are women.
As she describes it, the universe chose her profession for her. She graduated from EOU with a Bachelor of Science in math and spent her summers as a survey technician working at Anderson and Perry, a La Grande engineering firm. Upon graduation, Ron Walter, owner of Wallowa Associates, LLC – Land Survey Company hired her.
Walter passed away in January of 2015.
“Gail Walter, Ron Walter’s wife, offered to sell the business to me so what they had built together would have a chance to continue,” Powell said. She bought the business in January of 2016.
What did she find most difficult about jumping from employee to business owner?
“Being the boss is stressful!” she said. “Obtaining my land surveyor licenses in Oregon and Washington seemed daunting – while running/managing a business full-time.”
As for the future, Powell plans to take it slow.
“One day at a time,” she said. “With the help of my mentors: Rod Lewis and Richard Shaver.”
The Wallowa Land Associates, LLC office is located at 303 Alamo St. in Enterprise. The office number is: 541-426-9049 and its company website is: www.wallowa-associates.com
