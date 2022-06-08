ENTERPRISE — On June 24, the 18th annual Woodlands and Watersheds Festival will make its way back to Enterprise.

The free event hosted by Wallowa Resources and the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center will take place at the Wallowa County Fairgrounds in Enterprise.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. over 25 local and regional organizations will participate in the festival to try and connect with the community in a fun way.

There will be various activities for all ages such as logging games, live music, and a free hot dog lunch and scavenger hunt for kids. 

