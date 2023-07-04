ENTERPRISE — The Woodlands and Watersheds Festival on Friday, June 30 allowed hundreds of visitors to explore and learn more about Wallowa County’s natural and cultural resources.
Wallowa Resources, Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center, Wallowa Valley Music Alliance and the Nez Perce Tribe came together with over 20 other exhibitors to make the event possible.
About 100 people attended the festival, said Avery Stanton, Wallowa Resources Communications and Development Specialist.
Here are snapshots of some of the exhibits at the event:
Wallowa County Project HeartbeatDick Burch and Nancy Corwin, with Wallowa County Project Heartbeat, said the goal of Project Heartbeat, in Burch’s words, is “to save lives by allowing public access to defibrillation units.”
“The point of us being here at the Woodlands and Watershed event is to teach the community about CPR,” he said. “It can be kind of startling to see the (CPR) dummy on the ground, but kids love to learn. Their parents stand behind them and support them while we show the kids a little about CPR.”
Burch urged people who stopped by the exhibit to learn more about CPR and how to use a defibrillator in case of a life-threatening emergency.
“Sometimes, you just do not know when you might need to know it,” he said. “That is why I encourage everyone to learn.”
“When we travel around, kids love to learn about the defibrillation unit. Their eyes get big, and they really are impressed,” Burch said.
Added Corwin, with a laugh: “Sometimes they even want to try it out, and some kids even ask us to use it on them.”
Friends of Wallowa County RecyclingVolunteer Randi Jandt with Friends of the Wallowa County Recycling group was thrilled to be at the event.
“We have a recycling game where we time people to see how fast they can sort through aluminum, tin, cardboard, plastic, and garbage. It is really fun, and it is interesting to see how many people can get all of the sorting right,” Jandt said.
Participants received a box with various recyclable materials and some garbage, and the timer began. Players had to quickly sort materials into the correct bins while Jandt timed them.
“It teaches people in a fun way that sometimes it is not really clear which material should go in which bin at the recycling center,” Jandt said.
When a player got an item wrong, Jandt would explain why it was not in the correct bin, and how to identify the correct bin.
“It promotes recycling education in a fun way. When I travel around to big cities, I am appalled by what I see,” Jandt said. “Here in Wallowa county, we don’t do too bad with recycling.”
Greater Oregon Behavioral Health Miruya Moreno and Emily Butler with Greater Oregon Behavioral Health were at the event to recruit for foster parents.
“It is a really good opportunity to get the word out,” Butler said.
The process to become a foster parent can take time, and there are minimum qualifications each foster parent must meet.
People who are interested in becoming a foster parent must be 21 years of age or older, must be able to pass a criminal and child welfare background check, and must be able to provide an emotionally and financially stable household.
Wallowa County Weed Board
Janet Hohmann, who serves on Wallowa County’s Weed Board, used the group’s booth to explain the importance of people being able to identify the different types of weeds in the county.
“We really are here to teach people, especially kids, about what makes a weed and what is considered a weed,” Hohmann said.
To teach kids about the different kinds of weeds in the area, Hohmann had a variety of different common weeds on display at her table.
“There is a quiz to see if people, not just kids, can identify what kind of weeds are on the table,” Hohmann said.
The Weed Board also used the event to inform land owners about the many programs available to control weeds.
“The County Regulation Department has a lot of programs to control weeds. We are not here just to inform big ranches of these, but for everybody,” Hohmann said.
Winding Waters Medical ClinicStephanie Austin and Mckayla Forsberg from Winding Waters Medical Clinic attended the festival to represent Winding Waters Medical Clinic.
Austin handles much of the clinic’s WIC (Women, Infants and Children’s) nutrition program while Forsberg is a counselor.
But the two had another project in mind at the festival, Austin said: “We have rocks for people to write inspirational quotes on, and we are going to scatter them around the community for people to find. We are here to inspire and connect with our community,.”
Wallowa County BeekeepersThe Wallowa County Beekeeper’s exhibit was buzzing with activity, with Bree Austin and Nel Murri informing visitors to their tent about all things bee-related.
On display was a small hive, a bee suit, bee boxes, and the many other tools a beekeeper uses on a daily basis.
Austin and Murri attended the event to get the word out about beekeeping in the county.
“Keeping bees is absolutely fascinating. You learn so much. … Bees have been evolving for 200 million years,” Murri said.
