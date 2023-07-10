WALLOWA — A work party to get the celebration grounds cleaned up and ready for the July 21-23 Tamkaliks Celebration and Friendship Potluck is scheduled for Saturday, July 15 at the dance arbor, 70956 Whiskey Creek Road in Wallowa.
Volunteers are asked to show up at the arbor at 9 a.m. Saturday. Bring work gloves, a water bottle and tools if you have them. Lunch will be provided.
If you can’t make it Saturday for the work party, the annual celebration at the Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland grounds offers plenty of other volunteer opportunities.
To apply to be a vendor, volunteer, sponsor dances or drums or to make a general donation to the Tamkaliks Celebration or Tamkaliks Scholarship fund, visit the website: wallowanezperce.org/tamkaliks or call Nancy Crenshaw at 541-388-1112.
To arrange for name givings, memorials, and specials please contact the Nez Perce Wallowa Homeland office at info@wallowanezperce.org or 541-886-3101.
Each July, the Homeland becomes a place of reunion for descendants of the original inhabitants of waláwa, the Wallowa country.
Participants enjoy three days of song and dance, culminating in a walasit service and Friendship feast. Descendants, locals, and visitors attend together. Camping and dancer registration is free. Winners and drums are paid in cash. Big-ticket raffle items include a buffalo hide and a Pendleton blanket each year. Food and craft vendors are plentiful.
This year’s celebration begins at 7 p.m. Friday, July 21, with the roll call, followed by social dancing.
Events on Saturday, July 22 begin with a horse procession at 9 a.m. Two grand entries are set for 1 and 7 p.m.
Events on Sunday, July 23 begin with a Washat Service at the Longhouse. The Friendship potluck begins at noon at the arbor, with a grand entry set for 2 p.m.
