WALLOWA — A work party to get the celebration grounds cleaned up and ready for the July 21-23 Tamkaliks Celebration and Friendship Potluck is scheduled for Saturday, July 15 at the dance arbor, 70956 Whiskey Creek Road in Wallowa.

Volunteers are asked to show up at the arbor at 9 a.m. Saturday. Bring work gloves, a water bottle and tools if you have them. Lunch will be provided.

