JOSEPH — Two leaders of a new nonprofit entity aiming to help address the workforce housing crunch in Wallowa County last week outlined some of the organization's plans — but emphasized that finding anwers to the shortage will require work from the entire community.
"This is another community effort that we all need to do our part and help solve," Nils Christoffersen, the executive director of the nonprofit organization Wallowa Resources, said in a brown-bag presentation Tuesday, March 28 at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture.
During their presentation, which drew about 30 people, Christoffersen and Nels Gabbert, a member of the Wallowa Resources advisory board, focused on plans for the new entity, Working Homes, a subsidiary of Wallowa Resources. The goal of Working Homes, Christoffersen said, is to focus on acquiring and developing housing "that is accessible and affordable for the current and future workforce of Wallowa County."
The focus on housing, Christoffersen said, is new for Wallowa Resources, which was founded in 1996 to deal with wrenching changes in the natural resources economy. "The priority then was putting people back to work," he said.
Today, the biggest economic challenge facing Wallowa County might well be the shortage of housing, which has left employers unable to fill jobs because there's no place for potential employees to live.
"So last year the board asked the staff, all of us, whether we had the bandwidth to tackle another challenge," Christoffersen said. "We’re taking a shot at it with the support of a number of partners and an advisory board that was created to bring some additional capacity."
Gabbert emphasized the importance of communitywide involvement in finding ways to create more housing.
"This is a complex, difficult problem here," he said. "Everybody in the community needs to be involved, every organization; all perspectives are going to be really important to solve or contribute to the solution of this problem."
Roots of the problem
A number of factors have helped to create the current housing crunch, they said, noting that it's an issue across Oregon and the entire United States. A long-term failure to invest in new housing helped fuel the shortage, along with a lack of capacity among builders; Gabbert noted that even if all the other ingredients were in place to begin work on a new development, construction workers might not have space on their schedules to tackle the work.
Nationally, Christoffersen said, builders increasingly have focused on more expensive housing. In 2002, he said, houses priced at less than $200,000 made up 92.5% of sales. Now, houses priced at less than $200,000 make up less than 5% of housing sales. Today, he said, houses priced at $500,000 or so make up more than 95% of sales.
Local factors are in play as well, they said: Following the collapse of the natural resources industry, housing prices fell, attracting a migration of retirees to the area. And as Wallowa County became known for its recreational activities, housing stock increasingly has been snapped up for second homes and vacation rentals.
Potential answers
The men talked about the need to create a housing needs assessment for the entire county to gather hard data to show the size of the gap. Christoffersen noted that the city of Enterprise had launched such a study, but argued that it was important to expand that effort, "so we have a full countywide picture."
They also advocated for revision as necessary of land-use, zoning and building codes to encourage development.
Alternative ownership models, such as community land trusts, are an option Working Homes is exploring. In a community land trust, a nonprofit organization owns the land on which homes are built, so new homeowners pay only for the cost of the house and not the land. Gabbert also talked about another ownership model, in which businesses develop housing options for their employees.
Private-public partnerships also offer opportunities, Christoffersen said: Developers have said it's hard to create housing priced between $200,000 and $300,000 in the private market, but a nonprofit organization such as Working Homes might be able to access grants that could address the affordability question.
Two initiatives
The early work for Working Homes has focused on two initiatives, but Christoffersen and Gabbert emphasized that both are in the early stages.
One potential project involves a vacant 21-acre lot in the northeast corner of the Joseph city limits. Working Homes has until the end of the year to explore acquiring and developing the site.
Gabbert said Working Homes has contracted with Scott Edwards Architecture of Portland to create a conceptual plan for the site, but emphasized that the community would have a role in creating the plan.
"Part of the thing that is really important to us is that ... this is going to be a unique vision for this county, so we need to make sure that the voices of people who live in the county and who understand this county are part of this process," Gabbert said.
Christoffersen said it's likely the site would include a mixture of house sizes and types. "It also will be done in phases," he said. "We won't try to develop all 21 acres right away. We'll carve out a piece of it and get started and then expand as the clear demand is there and as we raise more money to keep this project going."
He also said energy efficiency would be an important part of the development, and raised the possibility that the development could generate some of its own power.
The idea is to ensure that these developments are intended as workforce homes and not second or vacation homes.
The other potential project involves the EM&M Building in downtown Enterprise, which now houses six commercial spaces and 27 apartments. The building, owned by Ralph Swinehart and Janet Pulsifer, has some of what Christoffersen called "the most affordable homes in Enterprise" — and Swinehart and Pulsifer "would like to ensure that continues in the future."
The two approached Wallowa Resources and Working Homes to begin an exploration of whether Working Homes could acquire the building.
"Our goal would be to ensure that this building isn't pursued by developers," Christofferson said, and that it continues to meet the community need for workforce housing.
He said that if Working Homes moves ahead with the acquisition, current occupants would be welcome to continue living in the building.
Again, the hope is that money could be raised to pay for improvements, particularly energy-conservation measures, to the building.
The two projects together offer a nice contrast as Working Homes starts its work, Christoffersen and Gabbert said, with the EM&M Building a potential short-term effort to preserve existing workforce housing and the 21-acre parcel in Joseph a longer-range project.
But Christoffersen said the two projects are just the start for Working Homes.
"We're going to continue to look for other opportunities," he said. "Our vision would be to work wherever the needs are throughout the county."
