ENTERPRISE — Snake River dams, Greater Idaho, internet and suicide solutions were among topics addressed by U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden during a Wednesday, April 20, town hall with Wallowa County residents.
The longtime senator was asked what could be done to assist crisis workers in the county who help residents considering suicide given a recent increase in local cases.
“I think we all know that the demand for mental health services is through the stratosphere,” he said. “I’m particularly concerned because we have such a shortage of personnel.”
Wyden cited bipartisan mental health legislation that is being worked on, and said telehealth is an area to be focused on.
Wyden said he has spent “a lot of time” thinking about Greater Idaho in response to a question not understanding why residents would want to consider having the state’s border moved.
“I’m a United States senator to represent every nook and cranny in our state. I understand why people in rural communities are so frustrated,” he said, noting there are rural Oregonians who don’t feel heard. “I’m trying to make a cornerstone of my service to our state making sure rural voices are always at the table on my watch.”
He was asked to share where he stood on proposals to remove dams from the Snake River and the sweeping impact such a move would result in.
He said Washington politicians, including Gov. Jay Inslee and Sen. Patty Murray, have been “working to have multiple stakeholders involved in trying to find some common ground … for fish, trade, fuel, multiple interests. You have to strike a balance.”
He described the work of the Washington politicians as “Lane 1.”
“Lane 2 (is) if we can use some money from the bipartisan infrastructure bill to address some of those practices, and what comes to mind is the irrigation. (Third lane is) energy storage, which is hugely important. … It has to be part of your toolbox. We’re working with all of them.”
He addressed a question about political polarization, noting in his answer an increase in Independents by residents who don’t want a part in the extremes, which is where some politicians seem to move toward.
“Right now, all of the incentives in American politics are to stay with your base, which pleases the more extreme (supporters),” he said.
And while it seems bad, Wyden encouraged that it’s not the worst it has ever been.
“We’ve been through tougher than this,” he said. “We’ll get through it.”
He also addressed — and offered assistance to — residents in areas where a strong internet connection is still lagging.
“If we can thread the needle now, it will be copied in a lot of other places. You’re not the only person up there by yourself. Small rural communities in Oregon and elsewhere need to get connected now.”
And he said the Russian invasion of Ukraine is proof that the U.S. needs to reduce its dependence on fossil fuels.
“If there is one lesson we learned from the war in Ukraine,” he said, “it is that we cannot get off fossil fuels fast enough.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.