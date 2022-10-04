WASHINGTON — Wallowa County is slated to receive another $2,263,500 in 2023 for a total of $4,527,000 for the 2022-23 fiscal years, according to a press release from U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon.
The money is part of an allocation of $113.1 million in federal assistance over the next two years through a program Wyden successfully included in the first COVID relief plan, the senator announced Thursday, Sept. 29.
Wallowa County Commissioner John Hillock said Friday, Sept. 30, that it’s still to be determined just how the funds can be used, although he said it cannot be used for lobbying.
“I really don’t know until we see the rules,” he said. “It’d be nice to apply some of it toward county roads.”
He said it appears restrictions on use of the funding are “pretty loose,” but that remains to be seen. He’s still awaiting more details.
“I’m sure we have lots of places we can use that money to benefit the whole community,” Hillock said.
“This federal investment in rural Oregon and all parts of our state is timely and welcome news as counties work on their communities’ needs to support roads, schools and more that all add up to a quality of life families and small businesses depend on,” Wyden said in the release. “I’m glad this work to secure these investments in the first COVID relief act has paid off as Oregon counties continue their recovery and rebound from this public health crisis that created such a devastating economic fallout.”
The announcement of the federal fund distribution for Oregon counties comes from the $1.5 billion over the next two years in the Local Assistance and Tribal Consistency Fund that Wyden and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colorado, teamed up to include in the American Rescue Plan Act for counties participating in certain federal revenue-sharing programs related to federal land within their respective jurisdictions.
Hillock said this leads him to believe the money is tied to the amount of federal land in the county.
The fund also provides $500 million over the next two years for Indian tribes in Oregon and nationwide, and the tribes have until the end of October to submit applications for their allocations.
