WASHINGTON — Wallowa County is slated to receive another $2,263,500 in 2023 for a total of $4,527,000 for the 2022-23 fiscal years, according to a press release from U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon.

The money is part of an allocation of $113.1 million in federal assistance over the next two years through a program Wyden successfully included in the first COVID relief plan, the senator announced Thursday, Sept. 29.

