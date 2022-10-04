ENTERPRISE — Local officials and Wallowa County residents had the opportunity to talk to — and hear from — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, during his final town hall of the year Sunday, Oct. 2, when he set up a virtual connection, in Enterprise.
Wyden emphasized that this was his 1,027th town hall that he’s held since taking office in 1996, keeping a promise to stay in touch with his constituents.
“I’ve just come from Wallowa City, where I just met with Mayor Gary (Hulse), who gave me this fire department hat — he wears many hats over there,” Wyden said.
He also acknowledged the online presence of Wallowa County Commissioner John Hillock and Wallowa City Councilor Scott McCrae.
“I think we all know that Wallowa just got clobbered with these huge rocks of hail,” Wyden said. “It seemed like baseball-sized (hailstones) people had rolling across the floor, and what I wanted to say is we’re doing everything we can — Kathleen Cathey of our office has just been terrific with all the local officials. We just want to help keep Wallowa safe and warm, especially with the winter months coming up.”
Help for WallowaHe said that after the first of the year, he expects federal help for the battered town.
“We have been able to get some sense that there’s going to be some federal help available in 2023 that will be welcomed to some people with their homes,” he said. “I just want to get as much of this resolved as we possibly can because I know that there is usually snow by Thanksgiving and I don’t want senior citizens up on roofs and the like in those brutally cold months of December, January and February. The snow goes on quite a while. We are focused on trying to get help for people in Wallowa.”
The senator said that brought to mind one issue he’s working on at the federal level. He said the Federal Emergency Management Agency is not really set up to meet the needs of small communities.
“There’s all kinds of rules and the like … and I’m going to be working on that, as well,” he said.
Hillock expressed his appreciation to the senator for getting to talk with Wyden and his hopes that additional federal help will be coming.
More grazingHillock also said he had talked to Wyden about livestock producers who suffered losses due to wildfire.
“To reiterate for the audience, we discussed earlier the producers in Imnaha who were hurt due to fire damage and asked the senator for some special consideration, to help us work with the Forest Service to help those guys to get some additional grazing down there,” the commissioner said. “We appreciate all the help and the incentives for the hail damage in Wallowa. … So kudos to you and I hope you can help us out with the Forest Service to find some additional grazing.”
Wyden assured Hillock he’d work with the county.
“The approach I’ve taken on these issues is that the best approach is multiple use … opportunities for sensible activities on public land that help the economy and respect wildlands and recreation and multiple use and particularly private property,” the senator said. “If you look at the architecture of the federal laws it involves protection of public lands. … so there should be strong protections for private grazing rights.”
The 21-inch ruleWally Sykes, of Joseph, asked an online question to Wyden. He said he’s been a county resident for 27 years and as an avid conservationist, is a member of the Wallowa-Whitman Forest Collaborative.
He said he appreciates Wyden’s efforts toward conservation, “but I believe our efforts fall short in light of the catastrophic effects of greenhouse gases on the atmosphere.”
“The balance has become an imbalance and (forest) management has become mismanagement,” Sykes said. “Will you encourage the Biden administration to stop defending the Trump rules that allow for the further degradation of our forests? Instead, encourage the Forest Service to focus on things like thinning small trees and controlled burns rather than backcountry logging of our most environmentally important trees.”
In particular, Sykes wants a restoration of the 21-inch rule, which prohibited cutting of trees 21 inches thick at chest height.
Wyden agreed, saying, “Reviving the 21-inch standard can help protect the large trees if it can be done in a way that’s based on solid science and not on political pressure. Confusion and concern over the new standard is making new forest-management projects even more controversial. That’s the last thing we need.”
Wyden said he just doesn’t want to turn the issue into one that keeps lawyers employed. The senator received his juris doctor degree from the University of Oregon School of Law but has never been a member of the bar in Oregon.
“It can (preserve old-growth trees) but what I want to do is to not have a lawyers’ full-employment program,” Wyden said. “If you haven’t really done the work to highlight what’s good science, instead of a win-win, which you want — protect old growth and have good forest management, you’re going to have a lose-lose.”
Abortion vs. privacyA Joseph woman who didn’t give her full name expressed her concern over the recent Supreme Court ruling to overturn of Roe v. Wade and how it intersects with internet privacy.
Wyden said that in the Senate he’s called a privacy hawk and that’s important in these days when technology has changed so that privacy is more difficult to guard.
“If you’re a privacy hawk, I think you ought to say that reproductive rights are the ultimate privacy issue because we’re talking about the fundamental right of a woman to control her own body and their health care is, in my view, about as private as it can possibly get,” Wyden told the woman.
He expressed his support for a bill introduced by two leading congresswomen called the “My Body, My Data,” which puts limits on companies regarding what information they can collect. He said he’s introduced a similar bill that has significant bipartisan support called “The Fourth Amendment is Not for Sale,” to try to protect people.
“When abortion is illegal, researching birth control online, texting a friend, bringing a phone to the doctor’s office, all that could be used to trap people, to prosecute them. … It’s really a free-for-all,” Wyden said.
The senator didn’t say whether he was aware of a pro-life demonstration underway at the time in front of the Wallowa County Courthouse. The demonstrators, who said they also were not aware of the senator’s presence in town, said they were representing St. Katherine Catholic Church in Enterprise and carried signs with slogans such as “Life is the inalienable right” and “Adoption is the compassionate option.”
