U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden is hosting a series of virtual town halls next week, including one for Wallowa County residents.

The Wallowa County town hall is set for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20.

A recent press release stated the senator has hosted more than 1,000 town halls during his time in office, and has hosted at least one in each county in Oregon each year.

A Facebook link to the town hall is available at: https://tinyurl.com/m4jfa4ac

To submit questions, visit: https://tinyurl.com/3vebjnnj.

