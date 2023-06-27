Eastern Oregon residents often lament that their voices aren’t being heard on the western side of the state.
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, Oregon’s senior senator, thinks they have a point.
“I don’t think people in Eastern Oregon are off-base,” Wyden said during a lively town hall meeting Sunday, June 25 in Joseph.
But the Democrat also pointed to work he’s spearheading in other parts of Oregon as offering a framework to possibly close the gap between the rural and urban areas of the state.
“I recognize that we’re very divided,” he told the about 75 attendees who gathered on a sunny afternoon at The Place in Joseph.
But common ground can be found, and he pointed to a bill, Senate Bill 1890, that he and Sen. Jeff Merkley introduced earlier this month that would protect about 1.1 million acres in the Owyhee Canyonlands. The bill also would preserve grazing and encourage local decisions about the land. Compared to similar bills introduced in 2019 and last fall, it adds flexibility for ranchers and a bigger role for a group that includes numerous stakeholders.
Wyden spent much of his time during the 70-minute town hall talking about the measure, and he brought it up again when a questioner asked about the Greater Idaho movement, which seeks to realign Eastern Oregon counties, including Wallowa, with Idaho.
The Owyhee Canyonlands bill sends an example to Oregon residents, he said, “showing everybody in our state we can listen. It’s not the west side telling the east side what to do. ... It shows people in rural Oregon that you get to drive your own decisions and on big issues.”
The bill, which he said has been endorsed by numerous stakeholders, has been referred to the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.
In a brief interview after the town hall, Wyden said he understands the frustrations that Eastern Oregonians often feel when dealing with government — and that he works to convey those frustrations to people on the west side of the Cascades.
“The reason I do these town meetings, the reason I tell people on the west side you’re not listening to these legitimate concerns that are being brought up in Eastern Oregon is that I’m trying to find a way to keep our state together and to show that we can carve our own destiny,” he said.
And he told attendees at the town hall not to give up, despite the frustrations: “Political change is bottoms-up, not top-down,” he said. “If you don’t win on this round, you come back and you get it.”
The work on the Owyhee measure is a good example, he said: “It’s not flashy. It’s not sensational. A lot of people don’t realize how much sweat and persistence is needed to get things done.”
Wyden addressed other issues during the town hall:
• Asked whether he favored breaching four dams on the Lower Snake River to help salmon recovery, Wyden said he supported bringing all the stakeholders together to hammer out concerns on all sides. “Otherwise, we’re going to litigate this for years on end,” he said.
He did say that “We have to do more to support salmon.”
In his answer to the question, he also lamented what he saw as the growing influence of corporate farms: “We need to fight relentlessly this corporatization of agriculture, particularly beef.”
• He touted his record in protecting abortion rights, noting that in 1990, as a “young congressman with a full head of hair and rugged good looks,” he held the first congressional hearings on mifepristone, the medical abortion drug which has been the subject of recent court challenges.
Science has demonstrated the safety of the drug, he said. “I believe I’ll be able to say science, not politics, settles this. ... I’m going to do everything I can to get it back to science.”
• He said he would not vote for a bill banning the social network app TikTok as it is currently written but said he supported restricting access to the app for federal employees. Some have charged that TikTok, developed and run by a Chinese company, represents a security risk to the United States.
