CityHall 5124.jpg
Enterprise City Hall is seen in this file photo.

 Bill Bradshaw/Wallowa County Chieftain

ENTERPRISE — Councilor Jeffrey Yanke will serve as the new president of the Enterprise City Council following a vote by the council at its meeting on Monday, Dec. 12.

Yanke replaces Jenni Word as the council president. Word, who held council position No. 1, had served on the council for about 10 years but decided to not run for reelection in November. Mayor Ashley Sullivan recommended Yanke as council president and he will take over in January. As such, Yanke will serve as mayor pro term when Sullivan is unavailable.

