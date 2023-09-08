ENTERPRISE — A 17-year-old boy who was arrested Aug. 24 on weapons charges and charges of conspiracy to commit murder and other crimes was ordered Wednesday, Sept. 6, to continue to be held in detention pending conditions set by Wallowa County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers.

The youth, whose name is being withheld, sat quiet and unresponsive through the hearing in a video feed from the juvenile facility where he is being held. His parents appeared in court and he was represented by Jared Boyd of La Grande, a defense attorney who specializes in juvenile law.

