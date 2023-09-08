ENTERPRISE — A 17-year-old boy who was arrested Aug. 24 on weapons charges and charges of conspiracy to commit murder and other crimes was ordered Wednesday, Sept. 6, to continue to be held in detention pending conditions set by Wallowa County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Powers.
The youth, whose name is being withheld, sat quiet and unresponsive through the hearing in a video feed from the juvenile facility where he is being held. His parents appeared in court and he was represented by Jared Boyd of La Grande, a defense attorney who specializes in juvenile law.
District Attorney Rebecca Frolander said she is not prepared to ask for the boy’s release from detention.
“We have not been able to come up with a release plan at this point,” Frolander told the judge. “The conditions have not changed. If an adult had been charged with these crimes they would be felonies. The youth needs to be held to protect the victims. … He was engaged in conversations with three other youths who were planning the crimes in the state of Tennessee and here in Oregon. The targets of those incidences were minority groups. They were targeting mosques, synagogues and LGBTQIA rallies and the youth had expressed that he had targeted people in Wallowa County … specifically targeting schools in our community.”
When he was arrested by Enterprise police, he was charged with the unlawful transfer of a firearm, conspiracy to unlawfully use a firearm, first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit one count of a bias crime. He was arrested at the Wallowa County Justice Center where he was on an unrelated matter.
After his detention, electronic monitoring was considered, but it was not available.
“We talked with Union County to see if they have GPS monitoring because we don’t have it,” Frolander told the judge.
She also proposed a home visit to ensure the youth’s access to any form of internet can be restricted “to prevent his communicating with other youths of like opinion.”
Mandy Decker, director of the Wallowa County Department of Youth Services, told the judge that she’s talked to Union County and others about GPS monitoring but she hasn’t heard back.
Boyd asked the judge to order the prosecution to provide discovery evidence to him. Discovery enables the parties to know what evidence may be presented if the matter proceeds to trial.
“We don’t have the discovery we’ve requested, so we need a hard deadline for discovery as soon as possible,” he said.
Boyd also wants a plea period to be set.
“It’s going to take a lot of different things to make sure this community is safe, that individuals (targeted by the defendant) are safe,” Frolander said. “I don’t want to look at him and say, ‘He’s probably not serious; he’s probably not going to do it.’ and then wish we’d done a better job.”
The judge largely agreed with the prosecution.
“Many of the arguments are the same as the original arguments for detention; that was two weeks ago,” Powers said. “I’m going to order an ongoing detention for this reason.”
He said he agrees that the seriousness of the charges could have meant the infliction of serious injury on another person and that if charged as an adult, they would be felonies. So he ordered that the youth remain in detention.
He also ordered that the county's Department of Juvenile Services conduct a home visit before the next scheduled hearing, set for Sept. 20 at 1:30 p.m. He said he wanted a report at that time about the results of the home visit "and whether there are restrictive ways to ensure public safety so the youth could potentially be released."
He also ordered the District Attorney's office and the Juvenile Department to provide a "specific answer to the court on whether electronic monitoring such as GPS is available, because if it is, that will weigh heavily in my decision."
The judge noted that the parents are agreeable to the home visit and are willing to cooperate.
