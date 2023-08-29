ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise Police Department detained a male juvenile on four counts Thursday, Aug. 24, including conspiracy to commit murder and firearms charges, the department reported.

Chief Kevin McQuead confirmed that the juvenile was held on charges of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit the unlawful transfer of a firearm, conspiracy to unlawfully use a firearm and conspiracy to commit one count of a bias crime.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.