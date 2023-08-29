ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise Police Department detained a male juvenile on four counts Thursday, Aug. 24, including conspiracy to commit murder and firearms charges, the department reported.
Chief Kevin McQuead confirmed that the juvenile was held on charges of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit the unlawful transfer of a firearm, conspiracy to unlawfully use a firearm and conspiracy to commit one count of a bias crime.
McQuead declined to comment further, including to give the age of the suspect or whether he is being held in custody.
“Because it’s a juvenile matter, it doesn’t get discussed,” McQuead said.
Reached Tuesday afternoon, Wallowa County District Attorney Rebecca Frolander said the youth is 17 and made his initial appearance in court Friday, Aug. 25. She said he will appear again Sept. 6 at 1 p.m.
She said she has not yet decided whether to ask the court to try him as an adult.
“It’s not likely,” she said.
Oregon state law gives prosecutors the option to ask for 15- 16- and 17-year-olds to be tried as adults in certain cases when the charges would be considered felonies in adult court.
Frolander said the juvenile was apprehended at the Wallowa County Justice Center, where he was for an unrelated matter. She said the circumstances of the alleged crimes were “part of an ongoing pattern of behavior.”
Since conspiracy requires two or more individuals to be involved, Frolander said at least one other person was involved in the matter. She did not say whether that person was inside the county or outside. She did not say if she planned to file additional charges.
She declined to say if any of the targets were actually threatened. She said the suspect had plans to harm someone, but was unable to carry out his plans.
“When somebody plans an act of violence we have no control over what they do,” she said. “He didn’t carry out his plans, and he didn’t have the opportunity to carry out those plans, but if those plans had been carried out, people would have been in danger.”
The district attorney declined to say whether the plans for violence involved any schools, but said she had not personally reached out to county schools.
Frolander declined to describe the details involved in the alleged bias crime other than the motive would be because of the target’s race, color, religion, sexual orientation or other legally protected status.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.