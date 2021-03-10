ENTERPRISE — Students at the Wallowa County Alternative Education Program are working to install a half-pipe at the Enterprise skate park, the first major addition to it the 20 years since metal ramps were added on the concrete pad.
“What the students want to do is build a half-pipe and we presented an idea of a wooden ramp that is specially designed by a company out of California and the city, I think, is on board in moving forward with this idea,” said Ron Pickens, county alcohol and drug prevention coordinator one of the teachers at the school who is overseeing the project.
The Enterprise City Council on Monday, March 8, heard a presentation by Pickens during which he gave cost estimates to the council. Pickens had made an earlier presentation on the proposed half-pipe at the council’s February meeting. On Monday, he told the council the initial plans for a wooden half-pipe are estimated at about $3,000. He also received an estimate for a metal half-pipe from Stangel Industries & Machine Shop in Enterprise of $15,000. That’s about half the cost of another estimate from a company in the Midwest, Pickens said. He also had investigated a concrete half-pipe, but the cost for that was deemed beyond what is possible.
Pickens also received an estimate for a cover for the wooden half-pipe to protect it from the elements. The cost for the cover from Mark Borgerding Contracting of Enterprise came in at $10,000, Pickens said.
Alternative school senior Mason Griffin told of a coating that can be obtained to help protect the wooden half-pipe from the elements.
Pickens said the alternative school received a $3,000 grant from Community 101 to cover the bulk of the cost of the half-pipe. They also expect to raise extra funds, he said, but was unclear about the amount.
Pickens said the council on Monday said they planned to have the Public Works Committee meet in two weeks to review the options. Before then, he plans to have a short questionnaire posted on the Facebook page of Building Healthy Families — which oversees the alternative school — and the Wallowa County Prevention Facebook page for the public to provide input on the skate park improvements.
The boys involved are hoping — if there’s any money left over — to purchase helmets and possibly skateboards for youths interested in skateboarding.
Since cost estimates are higher than the amount they have, Pickens said they may have to refigure their plans and consider possible fundraising options.
“The way I’m seeing this … is we’ll get additional funds from Building Healthy Families (which oversees the alternative school) and have about $4,500-$5,000,” Pickens said.
He said that should cover the cost of the half-pipe, paint and a protective coating.
A half-pipe, as the name suggests, is a ramp curved up at each end with a U-shaped cross section used by skateboarders, rollerbladers or bicyclists to jump and perform tricks.
As with many things these days, the COVID-19 pandemic altered student activities at the school.
“This year, the students chose something to keep students in the community busy and active and helping reduce idle time and that time to make poor choices,” Pickens said. “Typically, in years past when there wasn’t COVID, we would work with community partners and people would apply for this funding. This year, because programming is such, we’ve had to keep it in house and work on our own projects.”
Five high-schoolers from the alternative school are actively working on the project, as well as three or four from Joseph Charter School. The boys are designing stickers to promote it, Pickens said, and they hope to have helmets to give away.
“They’re kind of a promo, a kickoff for the skate park when it’s all said and done,” he said.
Until this week’s council meeting, they were mainly concerned with getting the cost estimates for the park’s new feature.
The youths also are likely to help with the labor involved if they go with the wooden half-pipe, Pickens said.
“We’re just trying to flesh out the numbers to know which way we’re going to go,” he said. “We’re kind of in a holding pattern.”
He said the current layout of the skate park would allow room for the addition of a wooden or metal half-pipe, although some rearranging of the two current quarter-pipes and a four-way center ramp. Plans call for a half-pipe that is 3 feet tall, 10 feet long and 20 feet wide that’s small enough and appropriate for all age and skill levels.
Two of the four alternative school students have no experience at skateboarding, and none have tried a half-pipe.
“I’m going to try to do it, but there’s no guarantees” as to succeeding without injury, senior Theo Noble said.
Griffin, the other experienced skater, agreed he’s eager to try the half-pipe.
“Yeah, just like Theo said — no guarantees,” he said.
Cash McQuown and Christian Morris, neither of whom has experience on a skateboard, said they are both eager to learn. The addition of the half-pipe is a major reason they are motivated, they said.
Maria Weer, lead teacher at the 17-student alternative school, eagerly supports what the youths are doing.
“This year, my senior boys really felt passionate about improving the skate park and making it more accessible,” she said. “We’re really trying to help this group of boys take some ownership.”
