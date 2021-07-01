LOSTINE CANYON — A dozen residents of the Lostine Canyon Firewise Community met for an orientation to its ”new” fire truck Monday, June 14, and learned about the truck retired from a Washington state fire department.
Lostine Canyon resident Gary Willis obtained the truck from the Coulee City Fire Department in Washington, that donated it to the community. The truck had reached the end of its professional career but now has a new life as Lostine Canyon Firewise’s “Brush 1,” spokesman Ron Polk said in a press release. After receiving some needed rehab work, Willis drove Brush 1 to the Lostine Canyon community where it will be permanently housed.
The 1988 Ford F-350 4x4 has only 31,000 miles on it. Willis selected this particular truck because it is easy to operate and was in great shape and is the perfect equipment for a quick response to a brush fire. The immediate availability of the truck will allow residents to contain a fire for the 15 minutes or so before the arrival of Wallowa County’s multiagency wildland fire emergency responders.
Willis has over 30 years in fire-related services, including five years as fire chief in Hood River. He and local resident Jeremiah Marsh walked residents through an orientation that will be repeated on a regular basis by Marsh for interested residents to maintain proficiency. Marsh is a supervisory forestry technician for the U.S. Forest Service/ Wallowa-Whitman National Forest and the Eagle Cap Ranger District. He also is chairman of the Fire Prevention Committee of the High Lostine Owners Association.
Those in attendance expressed great interest in Brush 1 and their appreciation of Willis’ generosity and Marsh’s enthusiasm to help the community’s efforts to prepare for this early fire season.
Lostine Canyon became the first nationally recognized Firewise Community in Northeast Oregon in 2019. The communities at Wallowa Lake and Mount Joseph/Ski Run Road are now in the process of becoming Firewise Communities. Troy and Flora residents also have expressed interest.
For more information about Firewise, contact the Wallowa County Firewise Coordinator, Lisa Mahon at wallowacountyfirewise@gmail.com, or 937-418-3620.
