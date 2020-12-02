LOSTINE — A routine meeting is planned for Wednesday, Dec. 2 when the Lostine City Council meets at City Hall.
The meeting will be held at 7:30 p.m.
On the agenda provided by City Hall are reports from the Fire Department, Water Department and the financial status of the city.
Under Old Business is the Natural Hazards Management Plan.
No New Business is listed on the agenda.
