LOSTINE — The Lostine City Council will hold its first meeting of 2021 tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 6, at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall.
On the agenda provided Monday will be the swearing in of Mayor Dusty Tippett and council members who were elected or reelected in November.
Also on the agenda will be a presentation from the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development and various department reports.
Old business to be discussed will be a vacancy that remains on the council because no one filed for the position in time, a letter from the Wallowa County Public Works Department and an update on the effort to find a new location for the Lostine Post Office.
