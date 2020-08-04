The agenda for tonight's meeting is:
Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 City Park Gazebo 7:30 p.m.
I. Public Session 7:30 p.m.
1. Call to order, Roll Call, Pledge of Allegiance.
II. Citizen Comments 7:35 p.m.
III. Consent Items 7:40 p.m.
1. Approval of City Council Minutes
2. Approval of Bills
3. Open and Approve Bank Statements
IV. Department Reports 7:50 p.m.
1. Fire Department
2. Water Department
a. Clerkbook
b. Audit
3. Financial
V. Old Business / Other Business 8 p.m.
1. Court summons.
2. Banner proposal.
3. Front of building.
4. Joseph Card
For more information, email lostinecityhall@frontier.com.
