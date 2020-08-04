The agenda for tonight's meeting is:

Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 City Park Gazebo 7:30 p.m.

I. Public Session 7:30 p.m.

1. Call to order, Roll Call, Pledge of Allegiance.

II. Citizen Comments 7:35 p.m.

III. Consent Items 7:40 p.m.

1. Approval of City Council Minutes

2. Approval of Bills

3. Open and Approve Bank Statements

IV. Department Reports 7:50 p.m.

1. Fire Department

2. Water Department

a. Clerkbook

b. Audit

3. Financial

V. Old Business / Other Business 8 p.m.

1. Court summons.

2. Banner proposal.

3. Front of building.

4. Joseph Card

For more information, email lostinecityhall@frontier.com.

