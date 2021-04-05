LOSTINE — The Lostine City Council will continue plans Wednesday, April 7, to move the town’s post office from its current location on Highway 82 across from City Hall to a portion of Neal Park being City Hall on Elizabeth Street.
The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. at City Hall.
A final contract for a new post office was signed at the March City Council meeting. Mayor Dusty Tippet said after the March meeting it was expected ground would be broken this month for the new post office. No water or septic utilities will be needed for the approximately 70-by-50-foot modular building that will be located on the southeastern corner of Neal Park.
Also on Wednesday’s agenda are:
• A conditional use permit for Marcus Burns.
• An update on work on city sidewalks.
• Department reports.
