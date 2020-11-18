LOSTINE — The Lostine City Council met for the first time in two months, Thursday, Nov. 5, having skipped the October meeting due to illness, city Recorder Toni Clary said.
At the November meeting, Clary reported Tuesday, Nov. 10, the council agreed to continue to seek a new location for the local post office. The owner of the current building has declined to renew the lease, which expires in August since the owner wants to reclaim use of the property.
Also at the meeting, two residential complaints — filed by the Zimmerman and Lathrop families — were read and dismissed as unfounded. Clary did not elaborate on the nature of the complaints.
The next regular council meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 2.
