LOSTINE — A final contract for a new Lostine Post Office has been signed and plans are underway to move from its current location on Highway 82 across from City Hall, city Recorder Toni Clary said in an email Thursday, March 4.
The City Council met the previous evening to finalize the contract.
Mayor Dusty Tippett said Monday, March 8, that the final aspect of the contract was negotiating the rates for the electrical power. He said that was completed March 4 and a Pacific Power and Light power pole can now be installed.
He said no water or septic utilities will be needed for the approximately 70-by-50-foot modular building that will be located on the southeastern corner of Neal Park behind City Hall and on Elizabeth Street. Tippett said it is expected to break ground for the building in April.
“I wouldn’t expect it’ll take super long,” the mayor said of anticipated construction time.
The lease for the current post office expires in August. The current facility is in a portion of a home and the homeowners declined to renew the lease because they wish to regain use of that portion of their building.
The city is renting space to the U.S. Postal Service for five years, with renewable options after that. Construction will be required to leave a large tree in the park untouched, Tippett said. The city will be responsible for snow removal in parking area.
“Any money that comes in we’ll try to use for park improvement,” he said. “We’re hopeful it will increase usage of park — people can come and get their mail while their kids play on the swings and stuff.”
In other business Wednesday, the council swore in Rick Boyd to fill the vacant council seat No. 3.
