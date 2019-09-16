Ever since the original Lostine Grange building burnt down, Grange members have been re-building a community centered hall. The project has stretched on for years. “Now we are ready to say we are DONE..and have a big event to show it off!,” said Grange member June Colony.
On Saturday, October 5th to celebrate the completion of their new hall remodel, South Fork Grange in Lostine will be hosting a fundraising Spaghetti & Meatballs dinner in conjunction with Wallowa Valley Music Alliance’s “The Lower-Valley Musicians Showcase” featuring:
The Lindsey Family
John Rains
Larry Haney
Carolyn Lochert
June Colony
Rich Shirley
Dinner begins at 5:30
Music 6:00-9:30
Dinner: Suggested donation of $10.00
Beer and Wine served by Alliance
Desserts and “Meatball Sliders” available all evening
