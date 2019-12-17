People seeking peace and solitude are drawn to the Lostine River corridor and the surrounding Eagle Cap Wilderness. But since 2017, the area has fueled a bitter and contentious legal battle that pits environmental groups against the U.S. Forest Service and Wallowa County.
On Dec. 12, the U.S. 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Seattle heard an appeal from two environmental groups that have sued to stop the project. The ruling on whether forests in the fire-prone corridor can be thinned, or whether they must be kept in a more natural state for listed species, is expected relatively soon.
The thorny problem being weighed by the Ninth Circuit is known officially as the Lostine River Corridor Public Safety Project. The Forest Service wants to thin the ladder-fuel-infested forest on 2110 acres along the Lostine River Road — a narrow cherry stem of a road that follows the river for 11 miles to wilderness trailheads. The agency planned the project to reduce the wildfire severity in a fire-prone landscape. The two environmental groups see it as a commercial logging project that will harm habitat for threatened wildlife, including wolverines, and important vegetation, including moonwart, a rare fernlike plant. The groups contend that the project has received insufficient study for its environmental impacts.
The Lostine River Road is the sole access to popular trailheads that lead into the Eagle Cap Wilderness. Thousands of visitors use the road and its adjacent campgrounds during the spring, summer and fall. Public and Forest Service concerns that inspired the project include the safety of campers and hikers in the event of a fire, as well as the possibility of a human-sparked blaze in dense woodland along the road.
The Lostine River, which is adjacent to the road, is a designated Wild and Scenic River. It is home to a healthy fish population, including Chinook salmon, steelhead and bull trout. Coho salmon were recently reintroduced by the Nez Perce Tribe. The forests along the road and river were heavily logged in the early to middle 20th century. Old growth fir, tamarack and ponderosa pine have been replaced by smaller trees and a much thicker forest where grand fir is the principal understory species.
In May of 2017, the Greater Hells Canyon Council and Oregon Wild filed a suit against the Forest Service to stop the Lostine Corridor Public Safety Project. Wallowa County filed for, and received, intervenor status in the suit.
To date, GHCC and Oregon Wild have lost two court battles to stop the project. But the Forest Service has had troubles of its own. The initial timber sale offered as part of the shining project received a single bid that was later retracted.
After tweaking the timber sale components, the USFS re-offered the sale. Integrated Biomass Resources, a forest products mill in Wallowa, won the contract. They will wait until the appeal is settled before moving ahead with the harvest.
The 9th Circuit Court hearing Dec.12 marked a pivotal moment for the corridor project. Two senior circuit court judges, M. Margaret McKeown and Michael Daly Hawkins along with Senior U.S. District Judge Robert W. Pratt presided over the Dec. 12 hearing.
During the 36-minute hearing, the attorney for GHCC and Oregon Wild, Jennifer Schwartz, contended that the Forest Service caused forest fuel issues by deliberately suppressing fires, which eventually caused an abundance of young and dead trees (ladder fuels), which coupled with climate change and other elements, led to the present forest condition.
Schwartz said neither GHCC or Oregon Wild oppose removal of the ladder fuels through hand thinning, the clearing of helicopter landing spaces for helicopter evacuations or the cutting of roadside hazard trees. What they do oppose, she said, are USFS efforts “to improperly couple that safety work with 450 acres of heavy-handed commercial logging of much larger and older trees, all within a congressionally designated Wild and Scenic corridor.”
Even if the Forest Service legitimately believes the project will help build resiliency to insects and disease in the future, Schwartz said, no imminent risk to the natural forest exists. Furthermore, USFS maps indicate that only about 25 percent of the corridor has any insect-based disease infestation, she said. Both environmental groups believe that tree mortality from insects, disease and fire is a defining characteristic of forests, Schwartz noted. The groups’ concerns were not so much insects and disease, but that logging would open the forest canopy, drying the forest floor, thereby increasing the risk of fire.
Jeff Beelaert, the USFS attorney, responded to the environmental groups’ allegations. The agency, he said, was only treating units totaling 275 acres in the corridor, not the 2,110 acres encompassed by the entire project’s boundaries.
In response to Judge McKeown’s question about effects on plants, Beelaert said that the tree removal and thinning would be done in the winter. The USFS, he said, had determined that logging in winter with frozen ground and a snowpack above the dormant plants would provide protection for endangered plants, including the moonwort. He added that the agency was aware of the possibility that individual plants could still be damaged, but not enough to move the sensitive species onto federal listing for protection.
In support of the USFS project, Wallowa County’s attorney, Caroline Lobdell, asserted that public safety in the corridor is a concern for the county. She noted that the groups’ emergency injunction briefing said that they would welcome the effects of a fire in the corridor.
“The county doesn’t welcome a fire here, because this is not a fire in the wilderness divorced from human civilization — it’s within spitting distance to at-risk communities,” she said. “The county doesn’t have the luxury of letting an unmitigated wildfire go. ...The county doesn’t see this as a commercial logging project masked up as a safety project,” she said. “It’s lives at stake.”
Both Wallowa County Commissioner Todd Nash and Greater Hells Canyon Council Executive Director Darilyn Parry Brown, spoke optimistically about their organizations’ respective chances to prevail. Which one is correct will be known in a week, or perhaps longer, Nash said, depending upon whether the judges attach their decision to older case law or choose to write their own decision.
