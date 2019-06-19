Newly elected county commissioner, John Hillock, had an idea he’d been chewing on for awhile. In January, Joseph loggers Tom and Seth Zacharias, had planted a bug in his ear about visiting parts of the 2015 Grizzly Bear Complex fire that nearly destroyed the town of Troy and put more than 80,000 acres to the torch.
Hillock called the Walla Walla District Ranger, Mike Rassbach.
“Of course it was snowed in, so we made an agreement to meet out there in May, which we finally made on the last day of May.”
Hillock thought it was important for the board of commissioners to not only foster a good relationship with the federal government, but to also have good relationships with local businesses providing local jobs.
Commissioners Nash and Hillock, along with Integrated Biomass owner, Dave Schmidt drove down to Troy by way of Flora and met with USFS employee, John Williams, who then escorted the group to the ranger station on the way to Hoodoo Ridge, where the group met up with other USFS employees, including acting district ranger, Katie Richardson, who normally serves as the forest environment coordinator.
After introductions and brief talk, both groups caravanned out to the ridge area and examined several stands of burned trees. At the first stop, Schmidt asked Nash, who had brought his chain saw on the journey, to fall several to see if the trees were worthy of salvage nearly four years after the fire.
After obtaining permission from the agency personnel, Nash fired up the saw, felling three smaller trees, two fir and one lodgepole. Examination indicated the trees had weathered well and could be harvested within the the next few years while still retaining merchantable value, in this case, as firewood.
As thunder rumbled and the skies glowered with more rain, the groups visited one more site before disbanding for the journey home.
Although nothing was set in stone, the agency appeared amenable to some salvage logging on the fire complex. They did mention possible sales would be limited to 250 acres in size as it can be harvested without a NEPA evaluation as their size qualifies them for a Categorical Exclusion, which allows the sale to proceed without an Environmental Impact Statement.
Richardson said she’s never taken a group out on a tour before, but it’s a common practice at the agency, especially with groups interested in Farm Bill CEs. She enjoyed the experience.
“It was interesting for me because I wasn’t aware of what kind of material we had for the firewood industry to use,” she said. “I learned what’s valuable to them today.”
She also noted that many such field trips are open to the public.
“Some of them are advertised with our scoping notices, so if they’re interested, people can check those out in the East Oregonian (newspaper).”
Nash said he was somewhat disappointed with the trip. With more than 80,000 acres burnt, (a portion which was inside the Wenaha-Tucannon Wilderness Area) the commissioner said that it sounded to him that little of it would undergo salvage. He also learned that the newly allowable 3000-acre Categorical Exclusions allowed under special circumstances would not apply to the Grizzly fire.
“Salvage continues to be an ugly word when we try to re-purpose anything on the face of the earth,” he said. He also stated that he thought the agency operated out of a fear of litigation rather than what was was best for the economy community and forest health.
Schmidt said that he went along on the trip because he looks at it as part of his job to know what timber is out there and let the agency know what he’s looking for. Not because the USFS needs to figure out anything for his company, but so the agency can know the market conditions. He has about 23 employees, and the mill is dependent to a certain point on what the agency has to offer.
“Our two primary product lines are firewood and post-and-pole, and post-and-pole requires a lot of lodgepole and for firewood our highest value product is dead or diseased trees,” he said. “If you think about these things, they’re on Forest Service, not so much on private ground. Our product lines were built around what the Forest Service has and needs to remove for forest health.”
The mill owner said that he came away from the journey with the idea that the agency wants to get work done regardless of their limited resources.
“My takeaway is that they were grateful to get an understanding of what kind of product fits our marketplace ,” he said. “I was grateful they took the time to listen to what was important to our county and our community and our business. It was a good sharing opportunity.”
Hillock thought the field trip a positive experience and thought those who attended would take the message back to Rassbach that the county was receptive to the agency’s ideas. “We’d like to work with them and do some good things for both the forest and the county.”
“I’ve spent the last 40 years trying to help out people in the local job force,” he said. “I felt it was important to not only help those people in Wallowa with jobs, but to conserve natural resources, and after going out to look at those trees today, we’ve got good trees that can be used at that mill that would go to waste if we don’t harvest them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.