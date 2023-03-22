WALLOWA — The McLean Theater, 307 E First St. in Wallowa, was built in 1903, but it opened as a theater in 1917. It was one of three theaters in a "circuit" started by Cull Smith and P. N Schrader. The circuit was Enterprise, Wallowa and Joseph.
It was preceded by the Opera House and the Wallowa’s Electric Theatre. The McLean Theatre was built to allow for both film and live presentation. In 1955 the McLean Theatre was sold to Enterprise Theaters and fitted for CinemaScope — an anamorphic process that compresses an image during filming and uncompresses it when projected. The process involves squeezing a wide image onto 35mm film so that it fits the physical celluloid’s square frame.
In 1967 the building was converted into a Grange hall before being converted into a residence.
Sharlee Johnston Brosnan and husband Donnie took possession of the McLean Theater in 2023 and are beginning what they think will be about a year of rehabilitation. Sharlee will be moving over part-time this spring, and would love people to stop by and say hello, especially if they have a story to share about the building.
Donnie has been coming to Wallowa every summer for about 48 years, and introduced the area to her. "It's been a love affair ever since," Sharlee said.
The building will become a family vacation home and an Airbnb with a nod to glamor Hollywood and art deco, honoring the era of the heyday. They also want to give the theater a new name. They are currently calling her the “Grand Old Lady.” but would like to honor a historical woman from Wallowa that people feel had an innovative and trail-blazing spirit and brought the community together.
The August 2022 hailstorm damaged the roof badly so there is a lot of water damage inside the building. Sharlee is living there spearheading the restoration. They are hopeful that the disaster relief funds provided by the state will help with roof repair and remediation of water damage.
Additionally, the city of Wallowa is applying for a grant from the State Historic Preservation Office Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department in partnership with the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District and a portion of the Brosnan's restoration project was accepted for round two of the grant application process - submittal of all project to the state for acceptance. If they are approved, that portion of the project will begin July 1, 2023. They are looking for stories or old pictures people might like to share about the building such as the clipping below:
“D. McLean of the McLean Theatre wishes the parents and friends of our soldier boys who have enlisted from Wallowa and vicinity to loan him a picture so that he may have a slide made of them. He desires to throw pictures of our soldier boys on the screen on Saturday nights. Last Saturday night the pictures of Hugh Dougherty, Henry Murphy and Ross Hood were shown on the screen, and it was several minutes before the applause subsided. Mr. McLean intends flashing three pictures of the boys each Saturday evening if he can get the photos on time to have the slides made.” – The Wallowa Sun (April 18, 1918 )
