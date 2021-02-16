ENTERPRISE — Wallowa County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin McQuead was offered the position of chief of police Monday, Feb. 15, during a special meeting of the Enterprise City Council, according to a press release.
This comes despite his being the husband of city Administrator Lacey McQuead, who is not a member of the Police Committee that led the hiring process.
Kevin McQuead will replace Joel Fish, who resigned in January after winning election as Wallowa County sheriff.
According to the press release, the Police Committee reviewed city policies pertaining to the employment of relatives and any reporting of misconduct.
“As a result of the policy review, the city council does not feel any nepotism or conflict of interest has occurred with this hiring process or will occur as the city of Enterprise policies are followed,” the release stated.
Anyone hired as police chief will report directly to the council.
The committee interviewed two candidates and decided to make a conditional offer of employment to McQuead. The deputy has served with the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office since February 2008, when he resigned as an Enterprise police officer to take the position, according to Chieftain files.
In other matters at Monday’s special meeting, the council:
• Approved an event permit for the Circle 100 Club “Drive-By” fundraiser to be held March 18 for the Wallowa Valley Health Care Foundation.
• Increased the amount budgeted for the new sports complex by the baseball fields to $124,050 to reflect the cost.
• Approved moving money from the city’s contingency fund to help cover the cost of the engineer to prepare new improvement standards for the city.
• Approved the Information Technology Services Contract between Jay Connolly and the city, which takes effect immediately.
