ENTERPRISE — Enterprise will have a new police chief when the City Council’s April meeting is called to order Monday, April 12, after Kevin McQuead is sworn in during a work session slated to begin at 6 p.m.
The regular meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall.
In addition to the department reports, Monday’s agenda includes:
• CETRA/Motel Tax grant recommendations.
• A request on improvements to the skate park from Ron Pickens.
• A resolution on the closing report for the 2019-20 audit.
• Resident concerns and staff recommendations on one or more air B&Bs.
• An Opportunity Fund request for the Chief Joseph Summer Camp to be made by Stacy Green.
• A resolution on personnel policies.
• A presentation by city Administrator Lacey McQuead on funds the city will receive under the American Rescue Plan.
• Budget Committee members and a budget overview presented by Lacey McQuead. The committee is scheduled to meet May 12.
• A discussion of the “If I Were Mayor” contest by Mayor Ashley Sullivan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.