ENTERPRISE — The Mentor Match Teen Entrepreneur Program will hold an introduction meeting today, Wednesday, Sept. 8, 6:30–7:30 p.m. at Building Healthy Families, located at 207 E. Park St. in Enterprise.
Interested high school juniors and seniors from throughout Wallowa County are invited to learn about the program and see if its right for them. Funded and administered by Building Healthy Families, the program is free to all participants.
The program runs from September to the end of April, with a field trip in June.
Pizza will be served at tonight’s meeting.
In the program, participants will:
• Create their own, successful business, using the resources available right now.
• Keep the money earned.
• Build confidence by talking to all kinds of people.
• Learn to get more done in less time by working smarter, not harder.
• Learn how to take initiative, become self-motivated and self-directed.
• Establish a network of successful people to help ensure success.
• Learn what you are good at, and what you might actually be great at.
For more information contact program advisor Stacy Green at 541-398-2314.
