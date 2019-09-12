MINAM – A three-vehicle crash on State Route 82 resulted in the death of a child when a LaGrande woman driving a pickup with two children aboard, collided with two other vehicles Sept. 11 on State Route 82 near milepost 38 near Minam.
Oregon State Police and other emergency personnel responded at about 10:30 a.m. Sept. 11.
Preliminary investigation showed that a Ford F150 pickup, driven by Christy Erickson, 31, of La Grande, with two child passengers, was eastbound negotiating a curve when her vehicle left her lane of travel and sideswiped an oncoming Subaru Outback. The Outback was driven Mary Importico, 31, with Ryan Importico, 32, as a passenger. Both are from Portland.
The initial collision caused Erickson’s Ford to continue to the left into the oncoming lane and it struck a Dodge Ram pickup pulling a trailer nearly head-on. The Ram was driven by Colby Rimmer, 25; with passengers Daniel Rimmer, 53; Michael Cramer, 41; and John Kraus, 38; all from California.
All three occupants from Erickson’s Ford were transported to the Wallowa County Hospital in Enterprise, where one child passenger was pronounced dead at the hospital. The second child passenger was transported by Life Flight to a Boise hospital. Erickson was treated and released for her injuries and no other occupants were transported for injuries.
The highway was closed for approximately five hours and one lane opened up for three hours while the on-scene investigation was conducted. At 2:30 p.m., there were about 4 miles of cars waiting to go through westbound. They didn’t get moving until about 3:15 p.m., according to one witness. The eastbound lane was let through later. Oregon State Police said traffic was held up for about 5 hours total.
OSP was assisted by the Wallowa Fire Department, Enterprise Ambulance, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, the Enterprise Police Department and the Oregon Department of Transportation.
