Two Wallowa youths will get to be front and center during the Wallowa Fourth of July Parade on Independence Day.
Jaxyn Wyatt and Mila Alexas were selected to be Mr. Liberty and Little Miss 4th of July during the annual parade, City Administrator Carolyn Harshfield said.
Youths ages 5-10 are entered into a drawing for the titles, and one boy and one girl are selected to be part of the parade.
"They get a hat and a crown and win some prize money and ride at the beginning of our parade," Harshfield said in an email to the Chieftain.
Jaxyn is 7 years old, and Mila is 9.
