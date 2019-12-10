Christmas giving was on the minds of all present Friday, Dec. 6, when Navy wife Desiree Nash was presented with an unexpected gift of $820 as the beneficiary of this year’s Main Street Show and Shine.
“This was a huge surprise,” Nash said. “It’s absolutely amazing.”
The mother of four children, ages 4 to 12, is the wife of Navy Chief Joshua Nash, a rescue swimmer stationed in San Diego. She said her husband won’t make it home for Christmas, but he’s retiring in February after 20 years’ service.
Joshua Nash, who grew up in the area, brought his bride here before they married and said, “This is where I’m going to end up; this is where I’m going to retire,” his wife said he told her.
Originally from San Diego, Desiree Nash has been overwhelmed by the welcome she has received in the Enterprise area.
“This community has been so uplifting,” the homemaker said. “It’s a huge blessing.”
Bob Rush, who presented the Show and Shine ticket proceeds to Desiree Nash, said this is the fourth year the proceeds have gone out to a deserving person or group. He said that when he got involved, he put forth the idea of selling raffle tickets at the Show and Shine in August – put on by Main Street Motors – and awarding half to the winner of the drawing and the other half to a person or group selected. Previous beneficiaries have been Meals on Wheels – twice – and Divide Camp. The Show and Shine was the brainchild of Doug Crow at Main Street Motors and Dick Stangel of Stangel Industries. NAPA/Thompson Auto Parts, the Enterprise Elks and Greater Enterprise Main Street (GEMS) are other key sponsors of the car show.
This year, when asked who he wanted to be the recipient, Rush said, “I wanted it to go to a military family.” He said with the help of others, the Nashes were identified and selected – but it was kept top secret until Friday.
The car show raffle ticket sales raised $1,640 this year. Rush noted that an error in communication had the supersized check Nash received for $810, but she actually received $820.
Rush was in charge of selling the tickets, but he didn’t do it alone. He got parental permission for 12-year-old Danny Follett and 11-year-old Wyatt Sutter to help.
“Those two kids did absolutely wonderful,” Rush said, adding that they’ve already volunteered to help sell tickets next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.