ENTERPRISE — The Community Needs Assessment compiled by the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District is now available online to all who are interested, according to a press release.
The assessment includes input from more than 70 stakeholders from Baker, Union and Wallowa counties on the top needs and potential solutions to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
“Most stakeholders indicated the pandemic magnified many of our existing challenges and needs,” said Lisa Dawson, NEOEDD executive director.
The assessment was created to help guide ongoing efforts toward economic recovery in our region. The NEOEDD will be meeting with stakeholders to develop a COVID-19 Recovery Plan throughout the remainder of 2021.
Stakeholder input revealed five areas of shared needs:
• Social capital (e.g., increase communication and collaborations, and increase accessibility to resources).
• Health, food and social services (e.g., more affordable and inclusive mental and physical health care).
• Education and child care (e.g., more equitable and profitable child care and improved career pathways).
• Built and natural environment (e.g., more attainable workforce housing options).
• Economic development (e.g., more business retention and workforce-development solutions).
The assessment is now available at https://tinyurl.com/NEOEDDneeds.
Community members or leaders interested in participating in the NEOEDD’s planning and implementation process by collaborating, sharing their experiences or current projects, learning about other efforts, or developing solutions should contact Chantal Ivenso, Rural Economic Recovery coordinator, at 513-254-9491 or chantalivenso@neoedd.org.
