ENTERPRISE — The Northeast Oregon Economic Development District Board of Directors will hold a meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, via Zoom, according to a press release.
Items on the agenda include the election of officers, an audit report, a needs assessment discussion, the fiscal sponsorship policy and the conflict of interest policy.
For connection information, contact Lisa Dawson, executive director at lisadawson@neoedd.org or 541-426-3598.
