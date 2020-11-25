ENTERPRISE — Two workshops that ran in October and November are being re-run in December, as the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District again hosts the two-online events.
The workshops, again led by Jen Coyne of Peak Fleet, will take place at 1 p.m. Dec. 1 and 8.
The first workshop, called Designing an Irresistible Workplace, outlines an effective framework for creating highly cohesive teams and a workplace in which employees feel engaged and valued. Participants will learn how to sustain a values-based culture, increase trusting relationships and create a trusting team environment.
The second workshop, called Building Inclusive Work Environments, teaches participants about a framework to foster the type of inclusive environment that enables high engagement and improved business results.
To register, visit https://preview.tinyurl.com/NewBizWorkshops.
Participants pay $15 for one workshop or $25 for both. Additional participants from the same organization are charged $15 for both or $10 for one.
