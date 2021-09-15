ENTERPRISE — It was just over 20 years ago — Sept. 11, 2001 — that 19 Islamic terrorists hijacked four airliners and crashed them into the twin World Trade Center towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and changed the world forever.
According to history.com, nearly 3,000 people died in the attacks, which triggered major U.S. initiatives to combat terrorism and defined the presidency of George W. Bush.
Most of the terrorists were Saudi Arabian nationals trained under al-Qaida in Afghanistan where they were sheltered by the Taliban. They were led by Osama bin Laden, who was later killed by a U.S. Navy Seal team in Pakistan.
The attackers smuggled box-cutters and knives through airport security and overpowered those in charge of the California-bound planes. It is believed they used those particular planes because of the large payloads of fuel they had for the cross-country flights, but instead they became guided missiles used on the East Coast.
According to the Washington Post last month, after the 2001 attacks plotted by bin Laden, President George W. Bush demanded that the Taliban hand him over and dismantle terrorist training camps. The Taliban had provided a safe haven for al-Qaida’s camps. When the Taliban refused, Bush launched a campaign of U.S. airstrikes that, combined with Afghan Northern Alliance ground forces, toppled the Islamist regime. That began the war in Afghanistan that is just now winding up — America’s longest-ever war.
Local veterans
Although Wallowa County is far from any likely terrorist targets, the attacks still touched people here.
Andy Marcum, who now works as the supervisor of the Wallowa County Vegetation Department, served as a military working dog handler in the U.S. Marine Corps from late 2010 to spring 2011 during the U.S.’ initial push through Sangin, Afghanistan.
In looking at how the U.S. effort in Afghanistan turned out, Marcum was a bit disappointed.
“It’s unexplainable, seeing the decades of work and progress made ruined.” he said of the Taliban takeover. “All because of some bad political decisions. A good effort was definitely thrown away.”
He said there were 25 Marines killed and more than 180 wounded in his unit when he was attached to Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion of the 5th Marine Division. He fears that while the U.S. had to take action in the wake of 9/11, attempting to build democracy in a culture that really didn’t understand it or accept it was a futile effort.
“It was hard being there and not being discouraged. Seeing the devastation of a war for both the Afghan’s and military members across the world, and for what?” he said.
Marcum, who now is the lead hunting guide for Divide Camp, which works to heal veterans through God and nature, is concerned that although it’s been 20 years since 9/11, many veterans have had trouble moving on.
“There are thousands of veterans who did things they can’t forget, and who lost a lot of friends,” he said. “The military’s suicide rate is already too high, events like this can often times be the last thing for someone before they break. If you’re struggling, reach out. It’s not worth the loss of anymore lives.”
He urged any veterans who are struggling to reach out to a friend, family member, anyone. Or call the Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255.
Jack James of Enterprise was in Afghanistan for about six months in 2002 as an individual augmentee to Joint Special Operations Task Force as a Navy Seal in Combined Joint Task Force 180. He served directly under the general who was in charge of operations at the U.S. Air Base at Bagram, one of the last positions held by the U.S. before the evacuation.
“I could keep my eye on how this conventional commander was going to use the Special Operations Task Force,” the former Navy commander said. “For the most part it was good. I learned a lot.”
James said he learned “combat patience,” which he defined as when something’s going on in the field, senior officers must give the guy in field time to work out the problem.
Although it’s a disappointment that Afghanistan fell to the Taliban after the U.S. withdrawal, he doesn’t see it as a waste and said it’s much different than the fall of Saigon in 1975.
“It’s a sad scenario, but it’s not a waste,” he said. “It looks like Vietnam, but it’s a lot more organized. (It was) twenty years of war, 20 years of American soldiers dying there and loss of American treasure. … On the surface it seems like fall of Saigon. They were trying to get everyone out then but didn’t have enough helicopters.”
James agreed that for a country like the U.S. to try to rebuild Afghanistan, it seemed like a futile effort.
“You’re not going to be able to change a culture that’s been there for centuries and a totally different religion,” he said.
But James doesn’t feel the entire effort was a waste.
“Some kinds of seeds were planted. … It’ll be a shame if Taliban cut off everything,” he said. “I’m waiting for some suicide bomber gets on one of the planes going out. … They’re going to want to end it with a bang.”
Zak Bradshaw of Enterprise was already planning going into the military, when the attacks took place early one day of his junior year of high school. They were televised all day. But he hadn’t yet decided on the branch.
“By 9/11 I’d decided on the Marine Corps,” he said. “I just wanted to be a Marine.”
Although 9/11 didn’t change his plans, it did make them more profound.
“It just made joining the military feel more real,” he said. “You just knew there was more of a likelihood of being in a war by the time I could actually go in.”
When the invasion of Iraq happened during March 2003, he knew he’d be going to Iraq or Afghanistan.
“It didn’t really matter which,” he said.
Was the national effort worth it?
“I can’t agree with all the justification or reasons or policies from the various administrations over the past 20 years, but I don’t look at either of them as having been in vain,” Bradshaw said. “Afghanistan is a country we already knew was harboring al-Qaida and overthrowing the unrecognized Taliban government” was appropriate.
As for Iraq and Saddam Hussein, they were “not good” though the country was relatively stable.
“I think it was a good thing to get rid of that government,” he said.
The numerous names of fellow Marines who didn’t come home from Iraq that Bradshaw has tattooed on his side are a regular reminder that their lives were not a waste.
“A lot of things that 9/11 changed were transparent to me because I hadn’t flown before so I hadn’t experienced those security situations,” he said. “So I didn’t have a ton of noticeable differences. I think the biggest thing was an expectation of more terrorist attacks after 9/11. A post-9/11 world created a world of fear for America, which is what terrorism’s geared at.”
Public officials
Wallowa County Commissioner Susan Roberts served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1967-69 — well before 9/11. She worked at a Marine base handling supply and logistics, managing men and material going into and out of the country.
In 2001, she was mayor of Enterprise. She said that at the time, the city took no direct action as a result of the attacks.
“It should’ve affected everyone, but the kind of action a small city in Eastern Oregon would’ve taken would’ve been a ‘feel-good’ thing,” she said. “Most of us here felt quite sure it was a planned event and … there’s no sense in panicking everybody.”
But she hasn’t forgotten the tragedy and shock of the attacks.
“I’d like to remind people that after these things happen, we say we’ll never forget. We build memorials and then move on to other things,” she said. “When you say ‘We’ll never forget,’ you don’t have to be out on the street carrying signs saying ‘We’ll never forget.’ It’s within yourself to remember.”
Wallowa County Sheriff Joel Fish wasn’t in the county in 2001; he was an investigator/detective with the Catawba County, Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina. He remembers a shift in the awareness of law enforcement toward criminal enterprises.
“We became more cognizant of criminal groups that might be funding terrorism,” he said.
He added that a friend became aware of a group that was smuggling tax-free cigarettes to New York, with the proceeds going to the terrorist group Hezbollah. That friend went onto work an FBI task force focusing on such criminal activities.
“Law enforcement is the first guard against terrorism,” Fish said. “There was more training in my capacity in North Carolina on identifying people” who were likely to have terrorist contacts.
He also told of a gun range there that had people wanting to come in and simulate personal combat but were reluctant to identify themselves, which prompted a call to the sheriff’s office.
“In law enforcement, in general, there’s more training to be on the lookout,” he said. “We started noticing things going on around us with international ties, rather than just ordinary day-to-day crime.”
One way of not forgetting is an awareness of how the attacks changed the world, Roberts said.
“With what’s occurring in the world today, don’t pretend it won’t happen again,” she said. “But focus on the stuff that matters, not the stuff that doesn’t.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.