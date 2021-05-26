JOSEPH — A new district ranger has been selected for the Wallowa Mountains Office of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest in Joseph, Forest Supervisor Tom Montoya announced last week.
Brian Anderson, who currently serves as deputy area ranger out of Stanley, Idaho, on the Sawtooth National Forest, was to take his post Monday, May 24, according to a USDA Forest Service spokeswoman at the Joseph office.
He replaces Kris Stein, who retired at the end of 2020. Montoya, who heads the office in Baker City, also is retiring, according to a Forest Service website.
The move is a positive career move for Anderson, as he steps up from deputy area ranger after four years in Stanley to full district ranger.
“I was kind of looking for that next step,” he said.
Anderson liked the idea of Wallowa County as that next step.
“The community and the landscape were a good fit for my family,” he said. “It’s not too far from family in Boise. I’ve always loved Hells Canyon and the Eagle Cap Mountains.”
“The Wallowa-Whitman is fortunate to have a highly skilled leader joining our leadership team,” Montoya said. “Brian brings some great experience in working with rural communities in Central Idaho and understands the impact that difficult resource decisions can have on local communities and agency employees.”
A Forest Service employee of over 20 years, Anderson brings a “broad palette of skills” gained throughout his career, Montoya said. He offers a strong natural-resources background, an understanding of complex recreation issues and fire-management experience. He has worked closely with a variety of stakeholders including partners, public, tribes and other federal agencies.
“I am extremely excited to join the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest and become a part of the local community with my family,” Anderson said. “I look forward to meeting stakeholders, hearing their perspectives and working collaboratively to address a wide variety of land-management issues across the Wallowa Valley and Eagle Cap Districts and the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area.”
Anderson served in his post in Stanley since 2017. He is responsible for managing a diverse landscape and high-use recreation area with a large variety of user groups and complex land-management issues.
Anderson brings a depth of experience from past assignments in the Forest Service, including serving as acting district ranger on the Payette National Forest, acting area ranger on the Sawtooth National Recreation Area, hydrologist on the Boise National Forest, trail crew foreman and wilderness ranger on the Payette National Forest and as a wildland firefighter for the Idaho City Hotshots on the Boise National Forest.
Originally from Boise, Idaho, Anderson received a bachelor of science in Environmental Science from the University of Idaho and a master of science in hydrology from Boise State University.
Anderson will move to the Joseph area with his wife, Amanda, their two daughters, Josephine and Matilda, and their dog Mogul. In his free time, you can find Anderson on a family adventure or hitting the slopes with his skis. His other hobbies include mountain biking, river running, fishing and camping.
More information about the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest is available at https://www.fs.usda.gov/wallowa-whitman.
