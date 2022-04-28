ENTERPRISE — Enterprise Junior/Senior High School is getting a new principal with widely varied experience as Megan Hunter prepares to take up the reins July 1.
Hunter, who will replace longtime Principal Blake Carlsen, is coming here most recently from Burns, where she’s worked for the Harney County School District.
Superintendent Tom Crane said Hunter initially interviewed for the position of assistant superintendent at the Education Service District, but that job went to Landon Braden, who had been high school counselor and interim elementary school principal.
“He was a big loss, but he was their gain,” Crane said.
He’s pleased with Hunter coming to the secondary school.
“I think it’s a good thing for the district. We’re pretty impressed,” he said. “She just wanted to be in Wallowa County, so she applied.”
Northwest native
Having grown up in Western Washington, her contacts with Northeast Oregon came early. She attended a basketball camp at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, which introduced her parents to the area. When she went off to college, they moved to Union County between Elgin and Minam.
“My mom and dad came back and fell in love with the area,” she said during an interview Friday, April 22. “They settled on 300-and-something acres and they run cows.”
Her parents living so close was one thing that attracted Hunter to the area.
“My family is about 45 minutes away from here,” she said. “They live about halfway between Elgin and Minam, up in the woods.”
Hunter said her work as an educator started while she lived in Weiser, Idaho, and taught emotionally disturbed students in Nampa, Idaho, and elementary school in Ontario for a couple of years.
The move to Harney County saw her start as the assistant principal at the high school for a year, before taking the job of assistant principal at the elementary school and as principal at the correctional facility for incarcerated young men.
“It was an interesting job,” Hunter said. “It was definitely a challenging job because there was lots of barriers. Our facility was a high-security facility, so safety and security always came first and education came second. … We got creative and while I was there, we started a couple career technical education programs. Students were able to earn a welding certification so that when they were released and went back to their home communities, they were marketable to get a job.”
That facility housed boys ages 14-24.
“On their 25th birthday, if they still owed time, they went to what the kids called ‘up state;’ they went up to the adult facility,” she said. “We also were able to offer dual credit through Treasure Valley Community College (in Ontario) so students were able to work on a college degree so some of our high schoolers were able to take college classes. It was pretty cool to be able to break the cycle of students not getting a strong education. I actually really enjoyed it. It was not necessarily where I saw myself, but I enjoyed my time there. I was there for two years.”
The past two years, Hunter has been student services director for the Harney County School District. As such, she oversaw special education, facilitated the talented and gifted programs, oversaw school counseling and more, including overseeing the students from the Burns Paiute Indian Reservation, a small tribe north of Burns.
Eager to experience Wallowa County
Hunter’s contact with the tribe near Burns adds to her eagerness to get to know Wallowa County. Although there’s no reservation here, she’s quite aware of the presence of the Nez Perce Tribe and some of its contacts here. She said she’s eager to learn more about the tribe here.
But she’s not entirely inexperienced in Wallowa County.
“We’ve spent a lot of time here,” she said of her growing-up years and her time with her family. “We spent a lot of summers here at the lake and just being in the community. Once I heard that Blake Carlsen was leaving, I started spending more time here.”
Hunter said she sees this as a long-term move for her and her now-12-year-old son.
“It’s a move for our family,” she said. “One day, I hope that when my son will go off to college and he’ll want to come back and raise his family here. We’ve very much felt that in this community and just spending time here, walking down the street and everyone waves at you. It’s a very family-oriented community. I’m really excited to get to know everyone and become one of the family community members.”
In fact, she expects her move here to be her last move.
“This was the ‘forever move.’ We’re hoping to find a rental here and get our place sold there and our hope is to buy a small farm and settle in,” she said. “This is a community I can see being happy in for a long time. Following Blake, who’s been here for 18 years, he speaks very highly of the community.”
