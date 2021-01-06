ENTERPRISE — A new mayor and two new councilmen will take their seats Monday, Jan. 11, when the Enterprise City Council holds its first meeting of 2021.
Ashley Sullivan will begin her service as the newly elected mayor and Jeff Yanke and Rick Freeman will join the council.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. with a work session, followed at 6:30 p.m. with the regular meeting.
Among the agenda items provided Wednesday, Jan. 6, are:
• A complaint received by the Bollman Funeral Home.
• Department reports. These will include one on the Enterprise Police Department by city Administrator Lacey McQuead since former Chief Joel Fish has moved on to his new post as Wallowa County Sheriff.
• An update by McQuead on the search for a new police chief since the city rescinded its earlier offer to Seaside Police Chief Bill Ham.
• Resolution 657 on operating parameters.
• An information technology services contract.
• A donation of new tables for the council chambers.
• A small-city allotment grant agreement.
• Appointment of council committees by Sullivan.
