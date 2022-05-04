WALLOWA LAKE — Last year’s establishment of a new Firewise Community in Wallowa County is being recognized Saturday, May 7, with a Wildfire Preparedness Day activity at a home in the South Wallowa Lake Community.
The public is invited to a program from 1-2 p.m. at 84747 Talemena Dr. at the lake, according to a press release.
The program is supported by a $500 national grant provided by the State Farm Insurance in coordination with the National Fire Protection Association. Firewise communities are those that have taken appropriate measures to become more resistant to wildfire structural damage, according to the NFPA website.
One feature visitors will be introduced to will be a one-eighth-inch screen mesh surrounding the deck at the Talemena Drive home. The mesh is intended to repel flying wildfire embers. Application techniques for the mesh will be discussed and demonstrated as homeowners are guided by Firewise committee volunteers.
Janet Groat, of the SWLC Firewise committee, said in an email April 28 that the preparedness day is part of a national campaign that encourages people and organizations to take action to raise awareness and reduce wildfire risks.
“Given that in-person gatherings are limited or on-hold in many places,” the grant program information stated, “this year’s prep day is focused on what residents can do on and around their home to help protect against the threat of wildfires.”
Accredited in August
Groat said the SWLC Firewise Community received its accreditation in August — at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions and thus, held no gathering.
She said about 270 residences are included in SWLC, as well as the businesses at the lake. Firewise excludes public lands owned by the county, state or federal governments. However, the state park is helping a lot with concerns about evacuation, etc.
The community’s assessment plan describes the Firewise Community as “an unincorporated residential/recreational/business community located 6 miles south of Joseph, Oregon, at the head of Wallowa Lake in the Wallowa Mountains. One two-lane state highway runs down the east side of the lake to the community. … The SWLC encompasses approximately 820 acres of land total … within a basin which is surrounded on the west, south and east by the Wallowa Mountains and on the north by Wallowa Lake. The land surrounding the community consists primarily of Wallowa Whitman National Forest, with the Wallowa County Community Forest located on the northeast side. The SWLC lies between Mount Howard and Mount Joseph and is within the South Wallowa Wildland Urban interface zone.”
Prevention plans
Groat wrote the grant to fund the purchase of the steel mesh.
“We hope to protect several homes with the material purchased by the grant funds,” she said. “Homeowners will help hang the material on their own deck and then, hopefully, turn around and share their new expertise with their neighbors.”
Groat said each homeowner is urged to sign-up with Lisa Mahon at Wallowa Resources to have a Firewise Home assessment completed. The assessment, she said, might recommend limbing trees, removing flammable material from around the home, locating a firewood pile away from the home and keeping grass watered and cut short. A low-cost project might be to pick up winter limbs that have fallen and take them to the county landfill. A high-cost consideration might be to replace flammable roofing material with a fire-resistant product.
Groat said the Firewise Community has applied for a $70,000 stage grant from the Oregon Department of Forestry funded by the last legislative session.
“Twenty were funded and we, unfortunately, came in No. 21,” Groat said. “For now, homeowners will have to fund brush removal on their own. Our alternative to this large grant program was to apply for the State Farm/NFPA grant.”
She noted that the Lostine Firewise Community also applied for a grant, which was approved because Lostine had been a Firewise Community longer. The Lostine Firewise Community was established in 2019.
Another major concern is the availability of evacuation routes out of the SWLC. With just Highway 82 running along the east side of the lake, that has been a concern both for those wanting an evacuation route and emergency responders interested in getting in to fight a wildfire.
“This is a concern to residents in SWLC, the West Moraine area as well as the Old Ski Run area,” Groat said. “All three groups are working with the county emergency manager, the state park and the Wallowa Lake Rural Fire Protection District to find alternative routes out of the areas mentioned. In SWLC, we are working with the state park to make sure residents west of the second bridge over the Wallowa River at the lake, can drive through state property to access the first bridge, in the case of an emergency where the second bridge is blocked or being used by emergency vehicles.”
For more information, contact Groat at 541-969-2439 or jtgroat@msn.com or Mahon at 937-418-3620 or lisa.mahon7@gmail.com.
