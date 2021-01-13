JOSEPH — Increased involvement by city residents was a major theme of the first Joseph City Council meeting of 2021, as a new mayor and two new council members were sworn in Thursday, Jan. 7.
After Mayor pro-tem Kathy Bingham called the meeting to order, she turned the meeting over to city Administrator Larry Braden swore in city Councilors Kirsten Rohla, Tamera Jones, Stephen Bartlow and Matt Soots, all of whom had prevailed in the November election. Braden then swore in Belinda Buswell as Joseph’s new mayor. She defeated Teresa Sajonia in November.
One of the areas the council is seeking public involvement in is the business registration proposed during the December meeting. Councilors emphasized it is not a business license, but merely a registration to provide the city with information on what businesses are operating within the city. They did mention that it could become a business license, if so desired, but at present that is not the aim.
At present, the registration comes with a nominal $20 fee, but it has yet to be decided if that will be an annual or one-time fee.
The council agreed to have copies of the draft registration form at City Hall and to post it on the city’s website and Facebook page for the public to view and provide input back to City Hall.
It was suggested a decision on adopting the registration form be delayed for as long as April in order to gather as much public input as possible.
Councilor Matt Soots emphasized that waiting for more input from business owners makes sense.
“A lot of our businesses wintered over so a lot of the business owners aren’t even available in a lot of cases or some are just one day a week,” he said.
Near the end of the meeting, Buswell introduced former Mayor Peggy Kite-Martin, who served from 2005-09. Kite-Martin said she is interested in starting a “citizen involvement committee” to provide a forum for public input and a source of education on city matters for residents.
She said she set up such a committee near the end of her term, but believes it never went anywhere.
“It would be an open door for people to come in and be involved,” she said. “Our city is so full of talented and amazing people.”
Buswell said she liked the idea.
“The more input we have the better solutions we usually come up with,” the new mayor said. “It isn’t just the council; we’re a team for Joseph.”
Buswell said that with matters before the city such as sewer rate hikes for the new sewage treatment plant and the business registration, such a committee would be helpful in informing the public.
“It’s a good way to get the word out about what’s happening,” she said.
She agreed to have it placed on the council agenda for February and, in the meantime, post it on the city’s website and Facebook page. The hope is, she said, to be able to establish and appoint members to the committee in February.
In another matter, Bingham urged her fellow city officials to take care what they say in public.
“Our words will be repeated, and often embellishment may be added so that what was said and what is repeated will be totally different than what was said or meant,” she said.
She also asked for a clarification from Buswell on a quote of hers in the Nov. 11 Chieftain, in which she said one of her first orders of business is to “get the city operating on an ethical and transparent basis.”
Buswell said that what she meant was to do for the Joseph residents what they’d asked her for, and her comments shouldn’t be misconstrued as to imply the city had been lacking in ethics and transparency.
“I’d be asking for increased — not new, not starting — but increased fiscal responsibility, increased ethical decision making and increased transparency,” Buswell said.
She said some residents said they felt like things were being done that they’d never heard of.
“They felt like they were being left out in the cold,” she said. “That’s what they came to me and asked me to run for.”
She said this is another reason why residents need to attend council meetings and get more involved. More than 30 people attended last week’s meeting.
The council also:
• Approved a resolution to accept Coronavirus Relief Funds of $21,172 into the city’s City Hall Building Fund to pay for the electronic system to allow the city to hold public meetings remotely. Braden said that system should be operational by the February meeting.
• Was advised by Braden that Crystal Bronson, his administrative assistant, was resigning effective Friday, Jan. 8, because she took another job. He’s been advertising and interviewing to replace her and hopes to make a selection early this week.
• Voted to appoint Bingham as mayor pro-tem for the next two years.
