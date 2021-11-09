ENTERPRISE — It’s been said a long journey starts with a single step. In the case of Ivory Lyles, the new Oregon State University vice provost of extension and engagement and director of the OSU Extension Service, it starts with a visit to the state’s 36 counties.
He has visited 10 counties so far. Wallowa County is the first county in Eastern Oregon he has visited. He met with Extension Service staff and county commissioners Thursday, Oct. 28, to get to know them and hear about their interests and concerns for the county.
Lyles was in the county for a brief time before going to Union County and then returning to Corvallis. He started with OSU on Sept. 30. His goal is to visit each county in his first 100 days as Extension Service director. He is visiting each of the counties to meet with stakeholders to gain information to help him formulate a vision for OSU’s Extension Service. He said he has gained a lot of information from his visits thus far and said Oregon ranks in the top five Extension Services in the country, but said his goal is, “to be number one.”
The support from the university has been “unbelievable,” he said and the support from the administration, the county commissioners and the stakeholders, “sets it (OSU Extension Service) apart.” He said he is busy building his vision for Extension, which is why he is traveling around the state, gathering information.
Lyles sees three challenges ahead for the Extension Service. The first is staffing.
“We have so many vacancies we need to fill,” he said.
The second is a strategic direction, or an overarching set of goals to follow.
The third, he said, is “accountability. Every penny we receive we are accountable back to the citizens.”
He was enthusiastic in his praise of the Extension Service’s strengths.
He said one strength is, “the competence of the faculty and staff and the unbelievable quality and dedication and how hard they work. I want to compliment them for that.”
He mentioned the importance he places on internal communication and how he sees it as a way to build trust and confidence among employees.
Lyles said the search firm he worked with approached him about the position with OSU and said his skillset was a fit for the position, so he said he “dusted off my resume, and the rest is history.” He added that he has found Oregon to be, “extremely welcoming.”
He has a long history with Extension serving in leadership roles at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock, the University of Tennessee and at Ohio State University. Lyles most recent position was in Reno, at the University of Nevada.
Because of his background he said he values county programs and understands the value of elected officials.
“I want to stay connected. I always want to keep my finger on the pulse of what’s happening in the state,” he said.
He added that he values the support of the service district and will, “handle that support with the utmost care, and always be willing to listen to them (the county commissioners).”
He met one-on-one with Wallowa County Commissioners Susan Roberts and Todd Nash.
Roberts said of her visit with Lyles, “I appreciated very much that the new director of Extension made one of his first priorities a visit to each county to meet with local Extension staff, county commissioners and others involved in county Extension efforts.
“Dr. Lyles struck me as very down to earth, practical and pragmatic in his approach to the department he will be directing. From our short visit, I have no doubt Extension programs in the state will thrive.”
According to a press release from Oregon State University, Lyles earned a bachelor’s degree from Alcorn State University in Lorman, Mississippi; a master’s degree from Mississippi State University; and his doctorate in agricultural education, community and rural development at Ohio State University. He is married with four children and six grandchildren.
Oregon State University’s Division of Extension and Engagement includes the OSU Extension Service and the Office of Professional and Continuing Education. The division’s programming and activities serves the state’s 36 counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs. There are seven focus areas within the division: 4-H youth development, agriculture and natural resources, including the small farms and master gardener programs, family and community health, forestry and natural resources; OSU Open Campus, Oregon Outdoor School and Oregon Sea Grant.
