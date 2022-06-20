ENTERPRISE — Once more, hopes for a bicycle pump track on city property have fallen through, as property in the Prairie Creek Floodway has been determined unsuitable, the City Council was told during its meeting Monday, June 13.
City Administrator Lacey McQuead and the council apologized to Angela Mart, president of the Wallowa Mountains Bicycle Club, who has been promoting the idea of a pump track. The administrator said the city has no other property that could be used for such a track.
Mart said June 16 that the club is not giving up on the project.
“We think that it’s a plan and a project that’ll benefit kids and families in the upper valley,” she said. “The mayor, the city administrator and the public works director have all been amazing in trying to help us finding an option.”
McQuead told the council that the property is no longer an option. She said she had met with the state Department of Land Conservation and Development and after a review of the Enterprise Municipal Code it was determined the entire parcel is in the floodway. As a result, the current fill on the west side of the property and a waterway that runs through its middle draining into Prairie Creek, any pump track will not be allowed.
McQuead said any other plans for the property previously discussed also will not be allowed and the land is virtually useless to the city.
Light requested
In another matter, Molly Wells and Heather Poor gave a presentation to the council on what they believe is the need for a flashing crosswalk on Highway 82 in front of Safeway.
It would be the only traffic signal in the county, if approved.
Wells told of her experience with an accident there that took the life of an Enterprise resident. She asked the council to form a group to further discuss options to prevent future such accidents.
Poor provided statistics regarding pedestrian accidents in Oregon.
McQuead said that prior conversations on the matter have taken place, including funding discussions with the Oregon Department of Transportation. The Public Works Committee agreed to reach out again to the ODOT to see what finance options are available and discuss potential costs for placement of such a traffic signal in Enterprise.
An update will be given at the July council meeting.
Other business
In other matters, the council:
• Heard McQuead’s Administrative Department report that stated a reduction in Department of Land Conservation Technical Assistance grant from $50,000 to $25,000 because of a lack of funding. The $25,000 was the original amount granted.
• Heard city librarian Denine Rautenstrauch’s explanation of a plan for the current library assistant to take over as director upon Rautenstrauch’s planned retirement in January. The council approved the plan.
• Heard Public Works Director Shawn Young’s report that spring and summer work has been delayed because of the weather, particularly that of painting crosswalks and parking lines. Councilor Jeff Yanke asked about possibly painting a crosswalk between the Wallowa Valley Senior Living Center and Wallowa Memorial Hospital. Young said he would visit the site to check on the possibility.
• Approved a water service request to property outside the city limits after McQuead read from the city code to ensure it was permissible.
• Approved hiring an administrative support specialist for the Enterprise Police Department who would be responsible for state and federal reporting, evidence management and support staff for the EPD.
• Scheduled the next regular council meeting for July 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.