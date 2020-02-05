A middle-aged Union man was involved in what police determined was a noninjury accident Monday, Feb. 3, on Highway 82 on the west end of Enterprise at milepost 64.
Ulrich Graffunder was only shaken up and experiencing pain from hanging from his seat belt after his Dodge R15 SUV came to rest on its side on the north side of the highway, according to a first responder present. First responders extricated Graffunder from the wrecked vehicle and he was taken to the hospital.
Oregon State Police Trooper Jacob Fough responded about 9:35 a.m. In addition to OSP, first responders from Enterprise Police, Wallowa County Sheriff and the Oregon Department of Transportation were on the scene.
The highway along the sloped corner was covered with slick, compacted ice, which the morning sun made even slicker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.