LA GRANDE, Ore. – The Eastern Oregon University Board of Trustees delivered an unwelcome graduation present to graduating High School seniors at its final regular meeting of the 2018-19 academic year on May 23.
The board approved a 4.9 percent increase across all tuition categories for next year. The increase is among the lowest of this year’s state-wide increases in Oregon’s higher education tuition increases.
The 4.9 percent change will be applied to on-campus resident and non-resident tuition, as well as online rates. Moderate student fee increases, along with the tuition change mean that an Oregon resident taking 15 credits on-campus next fall will spend about $120 more on tuition and fees than they did this term.
“We are truly concerned about cost of attendance at EOU,” said Vice President of Finance and Administration Lara Moore. “In a challenging state funding environment, and given that 52 percent of our incoming class last fall was low income, we have been committed to staying below a 5 percent increase to ensure student access.”
Balancing EOU’s commitment to low tuition while providing critical student services has been crucial as state funding for higher education still hangs in the balance. Finance and Administration Committee chair Richard Chaves presented room and board rates and a preliminary operating budget, both reflecting the impact of uncertain state funding. Resident students living on campus will see about a 3.7 percent increase in total costs, coming to about $681, with room, board, tuition and fees factored in.
