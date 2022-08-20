ENTERPRISE — As part of the Wallowa County Vegetation Department and Weed Board’s ongoing education efforts, in conjunction with Wallowa Resources, the Chieftain features a noxious weed each month that is on the county’s list of noxious and invasive weeds.
This month’s noxious weed is rush skeletonweed
What: Rush skeletonweed is a deep-rooted perennial with tough, wiry, latex-filled stems. It grows 1-4 feet tall. Bloomtime occurs July to September. It is identified by coarse, downward-pointed hairs on the lower 4-6 inches of the stems. The stems have almost no leaves. The flowers are yellow, 3/4-inch in diameter with seven to 15 petals. It spreads primarily by seed, but roots scattered by cultivation can aid in dispersal.
Where: Rush skeletonweed grows in well-drained and light-textured soils. It is found in pastures, rangeland, in grain fields and near roadsides. Rush skeletonweed is most prevalent in Wallowa County's canyonlands of the Grande Ronde, Imnaha, Joseph Creek, and Snake River watersheds.
Dangers: Rush skeletonweed is an aggressive plant that is difficult to detect. It reduces forage for livestock and native grazers. Additionally, it is problematic in farm fields because it reduces yield and has a latex sap that can cause equipment to malfunction.
Biological controls: Four biocontrol agents are approved for release. Three of these, a gall midge, a gall mite and a rust fungus, have been established in Oregon, but have only been effective in reducing seed production. A root-mining moth is established but the long-term effects have not been fully determined.
How you can help: If you find rush skeletonweed either on your property or while out and about, take note of the location. You can contact our Wallowa Canyonlands Partnership Program Manager Joe Sims at 541-426-8053 ext.61.
